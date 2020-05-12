Kourtney Not OK: Scott Disick Rehab, Kim and Khloe Ganging Up Getting To Her?

Kourtney Kardashian posted a cryptic message about not being okay. People were quick to link this to Scott Disick rehab drama because of the timing, but it is also possible that the post is about her sisters. Or both.

Hollywood Life speculated that Kourtney Kardashian is sending a message to her ex, Scott Disick, on her latest post. Disick has recently checked in and then checked out of rehab. Following that news, the mom of 3 shared a quote about just accepting things that are not okay and feeling tired of it all.

Kourtney Not Ok Message for Ex Scott?

Because she did not provide any context to her post, she left her fans guessing. News outlets, however, were quick to provide speculations and theories about her post. Disick's checking in and out of All Points North Lodge rehab facility so quickly could have been triggering for Kourtney. She has been there all throughout his past rehab days, after all, giving him 100% support.

Although Scott's lawyer already told Hollywood Life that the rehab stint has nothing to do with drugs and alcohol. But then, because it appears that the two are getting close to each other once more during the quarantine, the sudden rehab stint could have made Kourtney feel bad. The two had been co-parenting Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and Penelope, 7 without issues during the quarantine. They even spent some celebratory times during her birthday on April 18.

Scott's lawyer was quite firm in stating that alcohol and drugs are not involved on this rehab decision. "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," the statement read.

He also checked out because of a violation on his privacy, after a photo of him checking in circulated. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action," the lawyer said.

Kourtney Ranting About Kim and Khloe?

Can the post be for her sisters Khloe and Kim, though?

It can be remembered that Kourtney and Kim have not been in the best of terms lately. They even fought each other physically, so viciously that they literally drew blood from each other. Worse, everything has been caught on camera and shown on television on their reality show, "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

It all started with Kim accusing Kourtney of not working as hard as her, which quickly escalated. Khloe was there trying to break the fight, but several punches and scratches were still made. There's a lot of screaming too of course.

The two reportedly addressed the fight off-camera, making Kourtney decide she should step back from the show.

A new bonus clip, however, was released now, showing Khloe and Kim talking bad about Kourtney behind her back about the fight.

The fans are not having it, claiming how they can be so traitorous behind their own sister's back. They even hashed out the fight with Scott, laughing about some of what Kourtney said and did afterward.

Imagine what that would have to make Kourtney feel!

Not okay.

