Royal Battle: Queen Elizabeth II Sends MASSIVE Order For Royal Family Amid COVID-19

As Queen Elizabeth II withdraws from public duties for an indefinite period due to the coronavirus crisis, she has instructed royal family members to intensify their efforts during the pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch's mandate is to make sure that the influence of the remaining senior members of the royal family will be felt amid the coronavirus crisis and while she is out of action.

Queen Elizabeth II is currently at Windsor Castle together with the Duke of Edinburgh, as the palace is eager to prioritize their safety during the health crisis.

Leave the Controversy Behind

Following this mandate, a source claimed that Queen Elizabeth II has also urged the royals to put on a "united front" and to leave division and controversy behind.

"There is going to be a lot more interaction between the family members while the crisis is ongoing. Her Majesty has given instructions that, after a turbulent period for the family last year, now is the time to heal and have a united front and get back to the basics of what the monarchy is for - her sole belief is that it goes back to the basics of duty," a source told a British news outlet.

The beginning of the year was a tough time for the royal family after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are considered as senior members, decided to step back from their roles and seek independence outside the monarchy.

Kate Middleton And The Royal Family's 'Secret Weapon'

In line with the order from the Queen, Kate Middleton recently teamed up with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, to lead the royal family in honoring the healthcare workers on International Nurses Day.

As the frontliners play a crucial role with the ongoing pandemic across the world, the two royals virtually called nurses in seven different Commonwealth countries such as India, Malawi, Australia, Cyprus, Sierra Leone, the Bahamas and the U.K. to pay tribute for their hard work and sacrifice in these trying times.

"Thank you for all the hard work you do on a day-to-day basis," Kate said during the Zoom calls.

The 38-year-old Duchess is also a patron of Nursing Now, a global campaign in collaboration with the International Council of Nurses and the World Health Organization. The said campaign aims to raise the profile and status of nursing worldwide.

Sophie, on the other hand, made sure that the nurses are doing good and asked how they are coping with the situation.

"Thank you for what you're doing," the Countess of Wessex said. "And the outcomes are so much better because of the interventions you are doing."

"I hope you're feeling some of the love as well," she added.

Aside from the royal moms, Queen Elizabeth II also paid tribute to the dedication of nurses around the world.

Her Majesty called Professor Kathleen McCourt, President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, as she expressed her admiration for their bravery in their chosen field.

