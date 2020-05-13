Piers Morgan REJECTED By Son After COVID-19 Scare: 'Stay Away From Us!'

Piers Morgan just experienced a more heartbreaking event other than catching the coronavirus disease: his son just told him to stay away from them.

Piers' son Spencer Morgan mocked his father after the controversial broadcaster shared on his social media that he cannot understand the new social distancing measures which keep him away from his family.

It all started when the 55-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter asked his 7.5 million Twitter followers why the new measures allow him to walk two meters away from strangers but prevent him from seeing his family and friends.

One follower replied, "With your household!!! You can be 2m away from your other family members in the park. Not a problem outdoor."

Morgan's followers also pointed out that it is way safer for him to practice social distancing outside his home. Unlike when he is inside their house, he will not be touching any doors or making a drink which can cause the transmission of the virus.

However, Piers did not buy the explanation. Instead, he labeled everything as non-sense since he wants to see his children, who are just 10 minutes away from him.

"I haven't seen two of my sons for 10 weeks. They live 10 minutes away, next to a large common," he ranted and raved. "Am I allowed to go and see them, if I stay 2 metres away? The answer appears to be no, yet I can see 1000s of strangers a day in my local park if I stay 2m away. Makes no sense."

Unfortunately for Piers, his son Spencer feels different. Spencer retweeted his father's rant and jokingly added, "No, stay away from us."

Just a week ago, Piers got himself tested for COVID-19 after he showed symptoms that frequently manifest in coronavirus patients.

He also persistently coughed in multiple episodes of GMB, causing his fans and followers to believe that he caught the virus.

Fortunately, on May 5, he revealed the result of his COVID-19 test on Twitter and confirmed that it was negative. He also noted that his doctor immediately advised him to do the said test after developing possible coronavirus symptoms.

Piers' Current Health Status

Piers is now doing well and has already returned to GMB, almost a week after he temporarily stepped back from working to undergo a COVID-19 test and isolate.

He marked his return with an interview with Nicola Sturgeon after accusing the U.K. government of "boycotting them for asking ministers basic questions about the crisis that they were embarrassingly incapable of answering."

Aside from that, he also bragged about breaking the GMB ratings record when he returned to the morning show.

On Tuesday, Piers took to Twitter and Instagram to boast and show off as he typed: "BREAKING: Yesterday's @GMB was the highest-rated programme in our show's history."

According to the data he posted, the show reached a 26.5 percent audience share and 48 percent more viewers than the same day last year.

"Oh, and no Govt ministers. Thanks for watching. We'll keep pounding," he ended his post.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles