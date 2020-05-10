Selfish! Kardashians Receive MASSIVE Backlash After Wasting Toilet Paper For Prank

In the past 13 years that the Kardashian-Jenner crew has been known as reality TV stars, the famous family and sisters are probably used to receiving criticisms from both viewers and non-fans.

However, while in the middle of a global pandemic, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stars earned another wave of backlash for pulling off a prank which made them look like an inconsiderate bunch of spoiled brats.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian woke up to find her entire garden filled with reams of toilet paper. Although the bombing of toilet paper looked like some unfinished Halloween decoration, the eldest Kardashian sister revealed that it was a part of a prank pulled off by her sister Khloe Kardashian and her 10-year-old son, Mason.

"So I haven't had this much excitement in months," Kourtney said behind the camera while filming her garden covered in toilet paper.

"This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover... This is actually genius."

In the video Kourtney posted on her Instagram Story, the toilet paper rolls could be seen all over the bushes, trees, and on the floor.

Later that day, mom Kris Jenner also took to her Instagram Story to share her own recording of the toilet-paper-covered-garden prank and said: "Well somebody got their house toilet paper last night. Well, Kourtney, who did you p**s off?"

The 64-year-old Kardashian matriarch then declared that they would seek revenge over the prank.

While Mason and her aunt Kourtney indeed pulled off a great prank over Kourtney, the timing could not be more than off since the whole world is in the middle of a global crisis.

On top of that, many people in the United States are struggling to find the most precious rolls due to a nationwide shortage brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of this, internet users could not help but slam the Kardashians for being insensitive, inconsiderate and selfish.

"Khloe Kardashian deciding to teepee Kourtney's house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic," one Twitter user wrote.

"Stores are limiting one pack of toilet paper per customer (when there's any in stock). Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister's mansion," another one added.

One fan also declared her love for the 35-year-old Khloe but said, "not a good time for pranks like that."

Some expressed disgust over Khloe's waste of toilet paper when people are fighting in supermarkets just to have their stocks, while others said they are now mad with the Kardashians more than the toilet paper hoarders.

khloe kardashian deciding to teepee kourtneys house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic — (@yaboishadia) May 9, 2020

Stores are limiting 1 pack of toilet paper per customer (when there’s any in stock). Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian is TPing her sister’s mansion pic.twitter.com/R9G3QJTzU1 — max (@meowiee_wowiee) May 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/9ho9XBu6a5 Despite all the Tristan stuff, I didn’t think Khloe Kardashian would be THAT STUPID to TP her sister Kourtney’s mansion during a time where people literally are struggling to find a 6pk of toilet paper... ‍️ #KUWTK — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) May 9, 2020

I STAN the Kardashian’s but Khloe tee-pee’d her sisters houses today when there is a TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE. Love u khlo but not a good time for pranks like dat — paris olkes (@OlkesParis) May 9, 2020

Poor people are literally fighting in the supermarkets for toilet paper and @khloekardashian felt like it was a good day to toilet paper Kourtneys house.......... disgusted by the absolute wastefulness and absolutely idiocy of rich people as usual — Stacey (@Ohgoditsstacey) May 10, 2020

As fo writing, Khloe, Kourtney or any of the Kardashian siblings is yet to comment on the Twitter backlash about wasting toilet papers.

It is not the first time that the Kardashians receive massive criticism on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. Some of them are ignoring the unnecessary travel ban (i.e. Kanye West taking kids to Wyoming and Kendall Jenner going on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker), while others are flaunting their million-dollar mansions while some people are losing their jobs.

