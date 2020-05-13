Royal Takeover: Brits Want Prince William As King Regent [POLL]

With the continuous rise of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, there are still fears for the health and safety of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

The Queen is currently in isolation at Windsor Castle together with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip. The Buckingham Palace sent Her Majesty in isolation after a royal aide tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the 71-year-old Prince of Wales recently had a health scare after acquiring the novel virus despite his health condition. But after weeks in isolation, Prince Charles survived but remains off duty.

Just recently, a Palace spokesperson confirmed that the 94-year-old monarch is set to withdraw from her public duties as the head of the British monarchy. It is done to ensure the Queen's safety while the coronavirus continuously spreads in the country.

Queen Elizabeth II will be off duty for a month, which is believed to be her longest absence in her 68 years of reign. During her royal duty break, the Queen will remain in indefinite isolation with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Sunday Times also reported that Her Majesty's diary of engagements would remain empty until the nation has recovered from the global pandemic.

Due to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles' old age, the mother-and-son belongs to the high-risk category of people vulnerable to getting COVID-19. Because of this fear for their health, a majority of people believe that Prince William, being the second in line to the crown, should step up his role.

Prince William As Regent?

In the recent poll conducted by Express, most of the readers believe that the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge should be declared as Prince Regent and carry out major royal duties on behalf of his father and grandmother.

In the online poll conducted last May 12 in 10 hours, at least 762 readers responded to the question: "With the Queen and Prince Charles both at high risk due to coronavirus, should Prince William become regent?"

At least 76 percent (or 577 participants) believes that the Duke should become regent immediately and voted "Yes."

Meanwhile, only a total of 23 percent (or 176 participants) voted "No," meaning they don't think Prince William should not step up on the role and remain with his current duties.

Only 1 percent(or 176) of the total respondents answered "Don't Know" and remained unsure of Prince William's role.

Some of the readers also expressed their support for Prince William and insisted that he should be given a more significant role regardless if there is the current health crisis.

"I would love a king William," one reader wrote.

"Yes... but not because of coronavirus," another one added.

Prince William Stepping Up His Leadership Game

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United Kingdom, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, has been taking their royal duties to the next level to make sure the people and the health workers feel the royal family's support.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been using virtual phone calls to stay in touch with the charities they support, making them more relatable to people.

