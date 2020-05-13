Royal Shock: Prince Harry's TRUE Feelings About Megxit -- REVEALED!

Prince Harry made history after deciding to step down as a senior member of the royal family together with his wife, Meghan Markle. Earlier this 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they wanted to lead a private life and to be financially independent from the British monarchy.

According to reports, the 35-year-old Duke has come up with the said decision in an effort to protect his wife and their one-year-old son Archie Harrison from both public and media scrutiny.

After their decision though, some sources said that Prince Harry is having a hard time adjusting to their new life in Los Angeles and is missing his life in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry's True Feelings

However, Harry's fellow aristocrat thinks that the Prince is feeling the other way around.

Lady Julie Montagu, an American who is now married to Lord Luke Montagu, the heir to the Earl of Sandwich, has claimed that Harry is now living the life he always wanted -- which is an escape from the limelight of the royal family.

"I think there are some people thinking that Harry is going to miss royal duties and the lifestyle, and I mean; he may miss parts of it. But I think that this is what Harry's always wanted - an escape," Lady Julie told People.

The Viscountess Hinchingbrooke also pointed out that despite living in a paparazzi-filled city, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have found a better sense of calm compared to when they were living as senior royals.

"Anywhere is more private than being a member of the royal family in Britain," Montagu said.

"Now that the dust has settled with their move and they've dropped their HRH titles - they're now ready to be normal. I think that they will keep their [new] house very, very private as far as photos go."

The former cast member of "Ladies of London" also love the way Meghan is slowly "Americanizing" Prince Harry.

Surprising Move To Hollywood

Although Lady Julie is excited about Meghan and Harry's newfound private life, she admitted that she was a bit surprised when the couple moved from Canada to the United States earlier than expected.

"I actually thought they were going to stay in Canada, just because I thought it would be more peaceful for them. I thought it was a good transition country - a good compromise," she added.

Nonetheless, Lady Montagu said that she understands why Meghan wants to live in her comfort zone, close to her mother Doria Ragland who also resides in L.A.

Avoiding the Spotlight

Contrary to the belief that Harry and Meghan are seeking more attention and publicity now that they are away from the royal family, Lady Julie expressed her belief that the couple want to maintain a lowkey life.

Lady Julie said that the Sussexes only want their charity work and beneficiaries to be on the news and that they would love their private life to remain behind closed doors.

