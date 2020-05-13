Royal Conflict: Princess Diana Would Have CLASHED With Meghan Markle, Says Ex-Butler

Princess Diana's former butler thinks that the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle might not have gotten along if she was still alive.

Paul Burrell, a former footman to Queen Elizabeth II and later to Princess Diana, claimed that there is a possibility that the two royals would clash with each other over their opposing views if they ever got to meet.

The Battle Between The Two Royals

"I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things - it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way," Burrell told Closer Magazine.

However, the "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here" star also pointed out that this might be the reason why Prince Harry "went for and married" the former "Suits" actress. Burrell sees some similarities between Diana and Meghan.

"Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers," the ex-royal butler shared.

Known for her female empowerment campaign, Princess Diana redefined her role and believed that she was destined for greater things. She was determined to help society and change the world through her numerous charities and projects.

On the other hand, the former butler, who worked for Princess Diana for 10 years until her tragic death in 1997, believes that Meghan has the advantage over her because she has a "game plan" and loves to seek self-promotion. Meanwhile, the People's Princess had to learn to find her voice in the media.

"I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naïve," Burrell stated.

He added that his former boss had to do things the hard way and "courted the media" to inform the public about her life as a royal.

"Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice. And her strong-mindedness meant she cared and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors," Burrell furthered.

This is in reference to the 1992 biography of Princess Diana titled, "Diana: Her True Story-in Her Own Words," which contains explosive details regarding her health, multiple suicide attempts, and her husband Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Aside from this, in his 2019 interview with Insider's Samantha Grindell, Burrell mentioned that with the Sussexes' battle with the British press, it's like "witnessing history again" -- referring to how Diana was treated by the media and "chased like an animal."

Just recently, Meghan has lost their first high court battle in their privacy claim against the Associated Newspapers.

It came after the Duchess of Sussex accused the British tabloids of harassing, humiliating, manipulating, and exploiting her father during their royal wedding in 2018.

