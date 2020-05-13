The recent nation address of U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson was widely criticized for sending mixed signals and creating confusion to the public.

In his coronavirus safety campaign dubbed as "Stay alert, control the virus, save lives," Johnson unveiled the government's three-step plan to lift the lockdown.

However, the U.K. PM came under fire after he "actively encouraged" millions of Britons to go to work and exercise as much as they like amid the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Matt Lucas Spoofs UK PM Boris Johnson's Coronavirus Speech

Following the fiasco, comedian Matt Lucas took aim at the 55-year-old British leader as he posted a parody mocking Johnson in his nation address.

Famous for his BBC sketch comedy series Rock Profile, Little Britain, and Come Fly With Me, Lucas posted a video on Twitter as he imitated the Prime Minister's distinctive speech style.

"So, we are saying don't go to work, go to work, don't take public transport, go to work, don't go to work," Lucas said while imitating the U.K. leader. "Stay indoors, if you can work from home go to work, don't go to work.

"Go outside, don't go outside. And then we will, or won't, something or other," he mentioned.

Better ThanThe Prime Minister

The comedian's Boris Johnson video instantly went viral as it reached 5.5 million views and over 230,000 likes as of writing.

One user pointed out that his message was easier to understand as compared to the Prime Minister.

"This is actually clearer than what Johnson said," the said fan shared. M

Meanwhile, another netizen wrote: "So in 18 seconds you accurately summed up what it took Boris to waffle in 10 minutes. I'm completely none the wiser?!!"

Aside from Lucas, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan and other PR experts slammed Johnson for his unclear and "nonsensical" coronavirus speech, saying that what the nation needs is a "crystal clear" and concrete lockdown plan "that can't be misinterpreted or misunderstood."

