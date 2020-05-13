Broadway Star Nick Cordero FINALLY Wakes Up from Coma After Six Weeks

After battling the coronavirus, Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally out of his coma, as per his wife, Amanda Kloots.

The actor has finally woken up from his medically induced coma after six weeks

Kloots took to her Instagram to share the good news.

"He's awake!" Kloots repeatedly cries and triumphantly announced to her followers.

"I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he is awake?" Kloots shared on her Instagram stories while holding their one-year-old son Elvin, "And he is awake."

"It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes takes all his energy."

Kloots further shared that Nick Cordero has also been following commands, which only means that his mental status is coming back.

"This is a long road, a very long road."

But Kloots is so happy, saying, "But he is awake. Yay! We did it."

This news comes after what Amanda Kloots shared on Monday, revealing to her followers that the Canada-native remains on a ventilator and is still dealing with lung complications.

"We are still concerned about a couple of things: he still has a lot of infection in his lungs that they are clearing out every single day.

The "Rock of Ages" star was rushed to the hospital on March 30 and has endured a rollercoaster health battle.

There were times that it seemed like Nick Cordero was already on the road to recovery, only to have a couple of setbacks.

Amanda Kloots said that her performer husband initially tested negative for the COVID-19, but later tested positive in another test.

From there, doctors at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Hospital worked on his lungs by clearing out the infection that nearly killed him.

The mother-of-one revealed that at one point, the doctors needed to resuscitate him, and Cordero even lost consciousness.

A few days later, Nick Cordero's right leg was amputated as the blood flow was limited, giving the doctors a chance to focus more on his heart and lungs.

"I asked for a miracle yesterday because my spirits were low, and I think we got one today. He is alive and recovering well," Kloots shared on her Instagram Stories.

On May 6, she shared once again that Cordero was showing signs of "waking up from the coma."

"Again, these are early early early signs, and super small movements that not only one nurse saw but a couple."

Kloots said that the signs included eye movement and other small gestures.

For the past couple of weeks, Amanda Kloots have been providing daily updates on Nick Cordero's health status.

She even encouraged her Instagram Followers to share videos of themselves dancing to the Broadway actor's song, "Live Your Life," using the hashtag, #WakeUpNick.

Her goal was for Nick Cordero to wake up on their son's first birthday, which was in June.

Speaking to CBS' "This Morning," Amanda Kloots said she had no choice but to believe that her husband would wake up soon.

Every day, Amanda Kloots stands outside the hospital to play his song and cheer for him.

"I just believe that he will wake up."

