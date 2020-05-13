Queen Abdication: THIS Signals Prince William Not Prince Charles Can be Prince Regent

The Brits have spoken - they would rather have Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, to step up and become the prince regent after Queen Elizabeth II.

The 37-year-old is the second in line to the throne.

But with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II both high-risk for the COVID-19, readers of British tabloid Express believe that Prince William should carry out royal duties on their behalf.

The survey was conducted on Tuesday morning, and five hundred seventy-seven (577) people, 76% of the entire vote, believe that the Duke of Cambridge should assume the regal role.

One hundred seventy-six (126) of their readers, only 23%, said that it was unseemly for the father-of-three to step into the role. 1% of the voters are uncertain.

Royal fans were fast to take their thoughts of Prince William immediately taking the throne, with one reader telling Express, "I would love a king William."

Another person said, "He certainly appears to have his head more screwed on than most of the others, and Kate is down to earth and compassionate too."

While not all agree to the idea, traditionally, the person who becomes regent is someone who will be able to accomplish the monarch's duties the best in their nonattendance.

Prince Charles, who is 71 years old, is in the high-risk group of suffering severe symptoms from the COVID-19. But he may have resistance now that he has caught the coronavirus and recovered.

If Prince Charles becomes the prince regent, he will take charge of the monarchy until Queen Elizabeth II is ready to return. He would subsequently run the day-to-day operations and would be treated just like the sovereign in his mother's absence.

The palace hasn't commented on the rumors that the Queen will be stepping down shortly.

It's also impossible that the regency would jump over Prince Charles, as he is the rightful owner of the position.

Because of the coronavirus, he has already increased his royal responsibilities, along with the rest of the royal family members.

Queen Elizabeth II is currently spending the lockdown with her husband, Prince Philip, in Windsor Castle, as she continues to carry out her royal duties.

After Easter break, it is tradition that the head of the monarchy returns to Buckingham Palace. But with the coronavirus, she is expected to stay in her Berkshire home until the foreseeable future.

In the upcoming weeks, Queen Elizabeth II's diary remains empty, so it is unlikely she will be conducting any outside royal duties until the UK is finally done with the coronavirus.

Royal author Andrew Norton told The Sun that he doesn't believe Queen Elizabeth II will be able to fulfill her royal duties anymore.

"It's terribly sad, but I can't see how the Queen can resume her usual job. The COVID-19 virus isn't going away, son, and will be with us for months, if not years."

According to him, the risk of the Queen contracting the coronavirus is too high.

Though Queen Elizabeth II has always enjoyed social events, Morton believes that she simply can't just take the risk.

