Melissa Etheridge Son Passes Away at 21, COVID-19 'Concerts from Home' Cancelled

Tragedy struck Melissa Etheridge as her son Beckett dies. He's only 21.

Melissa and Julie Cypher's son, Beckett has passed for some unclear and sudden reason. The "I'm the Only One" singer's camp announced the tragedy on her Twitter on Wednesday even though no cause for the death was revealed. Etheridge's rep also has not revealed anything as of the present.

"We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the statement from Etheridge's Twitter page read. Fans and friends did not bother getting to the bottom of it, leaving the singer to her grief. Instead, they quickly sent out their condolences and well-wishes.

While still together, Etheridge and Cypher welcomed Beckett in 1998 through artificial insemination. A year earlier, they had a daughter, Baily Jean.

The two broke up in 2000.

Etheridge also had twins when she was in a relationship with Tammy Lynn Michaels. The twins, Miller and Johnnie, are now 13.

In an earlier interview with Parents.com, Etheridge had established clearly what she thought of using donors to make her family bigger. She said there's nothing wrong with it and it does not even matter.

What is more important is showing the tiny human being brought to the world love and care.

"There's nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years," she said. "It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child."

Just last month, Etheridge entertained the world, most of whom are isolating and practicing social distancing at home by performing a moving rendition of "Fix You" with daughter. They traded off on verses and instruments, delivering quite an electrifying performance to their fans. Fans believe that daughter Bailey can truly follow into her mom's footsteps. The performance is also a personal effort of the mother-daughter duo to call for people to stay home.

When the 23-year-old left the room, Etheridge fondly recalled that they performed the song together already once, in the past. They specifically did so for a talent show on Bailey's high school. The mom was clearly proud of that moment, saying they rocked it.

Melissa Etheridge has launched the "Concerts from Home" series to entertain those who are stuck at home and also release her need to sing and perform. Unfortunately, this has to be cancelled for now.

On a recent interview earlier this month, Melissa Etheridge gave her thoughts about the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted that she is feeling anxious even though she and her team is trying not to, given how the music industry is being turned upside down by the pandemic. She was about to go on a tour but shows were cancelled because of COVID.

She briefly brought up her son when she was asked about her family during the uncertain times. She shared that not all of them are with her.

"My two older kids - one is in New York City and she got out and went to a friend's in Washington D.C. and she's staying there. I have another in Denver and he's OK. I wish they were all here."

She said then her twins are with her wife and they taking occasional walks and do stuff.

