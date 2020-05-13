Queen's End: Queen Elizabeth II Facing Harsh Reality Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Prince William and Kate Middleton will play a vital role in the royal family as they spearhead the monarchy's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few months, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been extremely active on social media, even doing virtual calls to perform their royal engagements.

The Queen's Order

Although the couple remains highly visible during the health crisis, the Queen has ordered senior members of the royal family to intensify their efforts in addressing the situation. She has also urged them to put on a united front and leave controversies behind as she temporarily withdraws from public duties.

Moreover, Sunday Times revealed that the 94-year-old monarch is unable to return to Buckingham Palace and will remain at Windsor Castle "indefinitely" together with the Duke of Edinburgh due to restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Queen Elizabeth II "Cannot Go On Forever"

With that said, royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed that the Queen "cannot go on forever."

"The Palace is keen to play down rumors of the Queen retiring or even scaling back. But the reality is that we have seen Prince Charles and the Cambridges stepping up to the plate more now than ever before," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

The expert then mentioned the role of the royal family in the crisis and how it is clear that Prince William and Kate have intensified their function, as well as their children who have been actively participating in recent engagements.

"We are a nation in the middle of a crisis and it's times like this we turn to the royal family for support, comfort, and hope," Nicholl continued. "And, I think the Cambridges have really stepped up to the plate providing a nice dose of entertainment for us, and of course it's a real treat for royal fans seeing so much of the Cambridge children."

She also pointed out that the firm has evolved into a more relatable and approachable monarchy as they try to "uplift" the spirits of their fellow Britons in these trying times. Considering that, Nicholl said she is excited to "see what the future of the royal family is going to look like" -- with or without Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II Leads Royal Family During International Nurses Day

Despite the reports stating that the Queen has withdrawn from her public duties, Her Majesty recently led the royal family to pay tribute and acknowledge the sacrifices of health workers during the International Nurses Day.

Queen Elizabeth II, together with the senior members of the royal family such as the Cambridges, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, joined forces and sent a virtual message to honor frontline workers and charities for their commitment to saving lives amid the pandemic.

