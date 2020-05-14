Super Rich RiRi? Rihanna Reaches MAJOR Milestone In The U.K.

For over a decade, Rihanna has managed to maintain her success through her music and various business ventures. With that, RiRi has officially become the richest female musician in the U.K., as cited by Sunday Times.

According to the outlet, the 32-year-old music icon has made her first entry into the list of wealthiest people in Britain, landing on the third spot with an estimated fortune of £468 million.

Robert Watts, who compiles the annual list, told BBC that she is on track to be the first-ever female musician to hold the billionaire title in the U.K.

"She somewhat caught us by surprise. Very few people knew she was living in the UK until last summer. Now she's well placed to be the first musician to reach billionaire status in the UK," Watts shared.

Meanwhile, the top rank belonged to the renowned theater and film composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and former Beatles member Paul McCartney with an estimated net worth of £800m each.

The "Four Five Second" hitmaker has one-upped other British musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Grammy Award-winner Adele and pop star Dua Lipa.

Interestingly, RiRi was also named 2019's richest female musician across the world, ahead of the Queen of Pop Madonna who has an estimated net worth of £462 million.

Aside from her music, the Barbadian music icon has made fortune through her cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, which is valued at $3 billion, as well as her lingerie line called Savage X Fenty with an estimated worth of $150 million.

Rihanna's Future Plans

In her interview with British Vogue for their May 2020 cover story, Rihanna shared that she likes to seize the moment and "keep working. At the same time, however, she knows how to take it slow and enjoy her hard work.

"We will work and work and work," she told Vogue. "And then we get to this plateau and we're like, 'OK, we're either going to bed or we could keep working.' And then we're like, 'Hey, is it shot o'clock?' Then everybody takes a shot. Then we're like, 'OK, we need to pick it up.' Everybody does a shot of espresso, then we turn some music on and then we're like, 'Keep working.'"

The "Hate that I Love You" singer also revealed that she plans on having a family of her own and kids in the future.

"I'm working like this now so that I don't have to in the future," she continued. "I'll have kids - three or four of 'em."

RiRi's Dedicated Supporters

For the 32-year-old, her fans always come first and she has never shied away from expressing her heartfelt appreciation to them.

During Savage X Fenty's second anniversary, Rihanna dedicated a celebratory Instagram post for her loyal and "dedicated supporters" as she thanked them for "believing" in her brand and "appreciating" what it stood for.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles