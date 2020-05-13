Sexy 70: Vera Wang Blows Away Netizens With Ageless Beauty!

Renowned fashion designer Vera Wang might have found the fountain of youth as she sent social media into a frenzy.

Wang looked breathtaking as she took to Instagram to show her 270,000 followers her ageless beauty.

She wore an orange sports bra -- flaunting her toned arms and abs -- while sporting a white cuffed denim shorts showing off her killer legs. She posed for a photoshoot at her home in Miami, Florida.

The iconic wedding gown designer, who is also about to celebrate her 71st birthday next month, stunned the netizens over her age-defying physique.

Social Media Is Shookt

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their amusement on her ageless look.

"Sorry, but I will never get over the fact that vera wang is 70. 70 and is hotter than I ever will be. a fucking QUEEN," one user wrote.

Another fan even made Adele's drastic transformation as a reference to the designer's youthful beauty: "Y'all depressed for Adele's weight loss, now look at Vera Wang in her 70's."

Another fan begged and wrote: "TELL US WHERE THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH IS PLEASE." Meanwhile, another netizen called this as "unreal" and implied that the designer might be doing some sorcery or black magic.

"VERA WANG IS SEVENTY YEARS OLD wtf is she drinking, unicorn blood?! Unreal."

Wang Spills the Tea!

The 70-year-old American fashion designer willingly obliged and told her followers that the key to her youthful body is "work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun."

Wang also replied to a fan when she was asked,"THIS B - - CH VERA WANG IS 70?!?!," to which she responded, "Fact Check: Truth."

Aside from being the go-to wedding gown designer of Hollywood A-listers, she is also a professional figure skater and even went on to compete in the annual championships in 1968. She was included in the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

"Skating was a chance for me to express myself in a creative way. It was the blend of all worlds - music, dance, athletics, choreography, and, of course, costumes. From an early age, I really fell in love with what a body could look like, what it could do, what you could express, and how you could look," Vera previously mentioned in her interview with WWD.

The mom-of-two also revealed that she is still designing wedding dresses from her Miami home as she shares pieces of her fashion-forward outfits through her Instagram.

Wang joined other fashion industry heavyweights in their support to produce protective masks, gowns, and other supplies to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to thank our in-house team of talented sewers, selflessly working from home to provide non-surgical face masks in support of healthcare workers on the frontline. #StayHome #StaySafe," she wrote on her Instagram.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles