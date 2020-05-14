Amazon Deals: 5 Products To Fight Cystic Acne And Stubborn Blemishes

Whether we like it or not, stubborn acne and blemishes will be a part of our lives. Some may have it during their adolescent years, while others may experience stubborn breakouts at the age where they are most stressed about life and everything that goes with it.

Having a pimple-free face is a result of combined skincare and a healthy diet. No matter how clean you eat, if you leave makeup on your face overnight or fail to wash it regularly, it will still take a toll on you in the long run.

So instead of wasting your time envying other people's effortless smooth skin, why not spend time accepting your beauty and healing your own acne and blemishes? Below are the best-selling pimple fighting products to help you have acne and blemish-free life moving forward.

(Oh, and they are all available on Amazon for easy pruchase!)

Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay

This famous skincare routine is inspired by the ancient Egyptian beauty ritual, which is also done by Cleopatra herself. This product contains 100% natural calcium bentonite clay that serves as a deep pore cleansing ingredient.

All you have to do is mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with apple cider vinegar to create a paste-like clay mask. Put it on your face for about 10 minutes until it dries and rinse with water.

While the mask is drying, you will feel a tingling sensation and pulsating effect, signaling its deep cleaning function. Aside from lifting pimples and blackheads, this product also reduces oiliness.

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch

Ever wonder how your favorite Korean drama star maintains a pimple free skin? Aside from a tedious skincare routine, they also have the best pimple patch in town: the Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch.

These hydrocolloid circles are a convenient way to treat acne. It comes in different sizes depending on the coverage you need and can be used overnight or even under makeup. It is definitely transparent, so it is a perfect way to conceal pimple, especially on special occasions.

Differin Adapalene Gel

This acne gel treats the breakout through its root cause. No need to worry about burning sensation as it is a water-based gel formula that is gentle on the skin. Aside from preventing cystic pimples from breaking out, it also prevents scarring and helps restore the skin's natural texture and tone.

Differin Adapalene Gel is the first retinoid gel approved over-the-counter acne treatment.

Burt's Bees Natural Acne Solutions Spot Treatment

If you have sensitive skin, this product is perfect for you. Burt's Bee Spot Treatment acne solution is formulated with tea tree oil, calendula and parsley extracts, making it gentle on the skin. It doesn't sting and works perfectly without drying the acne spots.

It does not only clear your cystic acne, but it also prevents them from coming out again. Enjoy having a smooth, clear, and soft skin in just two months of continued use.

Neutrogena Rapid Clear Treatment Pads

Got no time for delicate skin care routine? This Neutrogena Rapid Clear Treatment Pads surely got you back. The pre-soaked pads contain salicylic acid that helps clear breakouts even before they become visible.

What we love most about these treatment pads is the fact that it can also remove dirt, makeup, and oil from the rest of your face.

