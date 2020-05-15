[WATCH] Kendall Jenner TWERKS In TikTok: Epic Fail Or Hilarious?

Kendall Jenner is having fun using TikTok, so much so that she recorded a hilarious video of herself while twerking with her friends!

Kendall assembled her pals to do a "Savage" Tiger King remix dance. However, instead of setting pulses racing, they brought a good laugh because of their "extra" hip dances.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star invited her friends, Justine Skye and Gigi Khadra, to do a more energetic and sped-up version of the TikTok viral challenge amid the prolonged self-isolation.

The three recreated the twerking routine after failing to copy the moves of the original viral dance steps of Meghan Thee Stallion.

In the video, Kendall -- who was wearing an oversized black Aerosmith print T-Shirt with black bike shorts -- can be seen bending knees before leaning forward and shaking her butt up and down. Although she failed to do a sultry twerk, she appeared to be having a blast as she displayed a huge smile on her face.

The hilarious video seemed to have been recorded at Gigi's place, as her large pet Dalmatian could be seen in the same frame while the three pals were dancing in their own ways.

Even though it was not the perfect twerk her fans were expecting, they still applauded her for an entertaining update that somehow eased their worries amid coronavirus pandemic.

One fan said, "I love how she's struggling to dance."

"Kendall is beyond cute so slim and cute girl," another one wrote.

In the end, Kendall and her friends remained unbothered by the fact that, three weeks ago, Kylie Jenner killed the moves with a sultry, bikini-clad dance to the same TikTok remix.

If Kendall was all happy and hyped, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner stood in front of the camera with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou to do the same TikTok "Savage" Tiger King remix dance.

On April 27, the BFFs flaunted their tiny string bikinis as they did a sexier version next to the pool inside Kylie's new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion.

"Can't convince me that it didn't happen," Stassi's TikTok video caption read.

Kendall Revealed "Sexy Side"

Following her high-spirited twerking, the Teen Choice Award for Choice Model awardee sported a lace lingerie as she lounged around her house.

On the same day, the young supermodel shared a picture of her on Instagram showing more of her skin than usual. Instead of wearing a baggy sweatshirt or an oversized shirt, she displayed her lace bodysuit that highlighted her slim physique.

"Did my makeup n stuff," she captioned the post.

The picture, which now has over 7 million likes, garnered comments from her fans and loved ones.

"This is rare kendall content !!!!!!" Kylie exclaimed.

Khloe Kardashian also showered her with love by commenting "Wow. Wow. Wow." in the same post.

On Wednesday, Kendall did it again and posted another mirror selfie that showed her toned abs and womanly curves: "backyard workout with @stassiebaby @chasenfitness," she wrote.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles