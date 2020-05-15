Royal Slander: The TRUTH About Meghan Markle's Secret Diary -- REVEALED!

Recently, a Daily Mail columnist claimed that Meghan Markle recorded her royal life through a secret diary -- which she might turn into another bombshell account that could harm the royal family.

However, amid the latest royal revelations, there are questions if it is true.

More To Come?

After Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan found a way to share their story through an upcoming tell-all book titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family."

With the help of their biography's authors, Omid Scobie (Harper's Bazaar royal editor) and Carolyn Durand (Elle Magazine royal correspondent), the royal couple aims to set the record straight by sharing the reasons that pushed them to leave their senior royal positions.

However, on Daily Mail's Wednesday report, it was revealed that "Finding Freedom" might not totally include everything that the Duchess of Sussex felt. Instead, her secret diary might be her true weapon.

"For I can disclose that, according to one of the duchess's friends, Meghan-guest-editor of British Vogue in 2018-kept a diary during her time in the U.K.," columnist Sebastian Shakespeare wrote. "Such a journal could form the basis of a definitive, first-person chronicle of her extraordinary journey from aspiring American actress to member of Britain's Royal Family."

If Meghan truly has one, then it could reveal the alleged hard life she had during the months she spent at the palace -- including her alleged feud with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

It might also reveal her side on how and why palace aides began to call her nicknames like "Duchess Difficult," as well as the reason why she showed her Type A personality to them.

Interetingly, as noted in the Daily Mail report, it won't be surprising if Meghan really had a secret diary since she has previously proven her talent in writing when she collaborated with Vogue for a 2019 issue.

Meghan's diary -- if it truly exists -- is certainly interesting, especially since her time as a senior member of the royal family had been filled with various issues and controversies. Even royal author Andrew Morton got intrigued by the possible existence of the account.

"She is a good writer, with a nice turn of phrase," Morton told Shakespeare. "Remember she studied English in her first year at Northwestern College. She would have total control."

Once Meghan decides to put her "secret diary" into print, then she would be following the footsteps of Princess Diana, whose secret tapes have been used as the basis to create her biography titled "Diana: Her True Story." For what it's worth, Meghan always wanted to be like her mother-in-law.

Meghan's Friend Spoke Up

Meanwhile, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex stood up and debunked the idea about the existence of the diary.

"The Meghan stories seem to get more far-fetched by the day," the insider told Vanity Fair. "I wasn't aware that Meghan kept a diary, but even if she was chronicling that period, she is not going to be publishing a kiss-and-tell. That isn't on the agenda for her or Harry."

Whether it exists or not, Meghan and Harry are unlikely to burn any bridges with the royal family. Even after they stepped down, they remain in contact with them. In fact, they recently had video calls and phone calls with Prince William and Kate.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles