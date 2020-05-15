Genius Royal! Kate Middleton Gets HUGE Praise For Smart Idea Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kate Middleton has been one of the most visible members of the royal family amid the COVID-19 crisis. While everyone is worried about the pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge came out (figuratively) and took a bold step to comfort everyone.

A Genius Idea

Kate Middleton has received massive praise from royal experts for the new project she launched amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her new project is aimed at uplifting the spirits of everyone during this difficult time.

What makes her new project even more exciting is that it is open to anyone in the U.K. Kate announced the new endeavor she's pursuing in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

"Hold Still" was launched earlier this May. The project aims to collected various photographic portraits with narrative captions. The goal of the project is for everyone in the U.K. to be able to highlight the "resilience, bravery and kindness" of people while in quarantine.

Royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito showered Kate with praises for the "genius" idea. In their podcast Royally Obsessed, the pair highlighted the role that Kate played in carrying out such a heartwarming initiative.

In an effort to record both the high and low points of the lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge has indeed stepped up to encourage everyone to ease into the new normal. It all begins by trying to make sense of how they feel at this time.

"I always love hearing from Kate, it is just such a brilliant idea. I'm picturing a conference call where they brainstorm and figure out how to evolve in the pandemic," Fiorito said.

She also emphasized how brilliant the idea was, whether it was Kate's or somebody else's.

"It is such a genius idea and I love it," Fiorito added.

Bowie then went on to talk about what would happen to all the photos that were submitted for the project.

"Kate is going to get the 100 photos that are selected in the National Portrait Gallery," shared Bowie.

They both highlighted how honest Kate was when she said that there will both be happy and sad moments, but there will also be images that will truly be uplifting.

"It is touching to see not only the impact she has on people but also that she can encourage people to share what has been most meaningful during this time," Bowie furthered.

Hold Still

During her interview with ITV's This Morning, Kate emphasized the importance of the project at the time of the pandemic.

"We've all been struck by some of the incredible images we've seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country," the Duchess of Cambridge said.

Kate added that the images will also bring hope to everyone.

"Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable," Kate shared.

As Kate also mentioned, "Hold Still" aims to capture a portrait of the nation -- "the spirit of the nation." She wants everyone to be aware of what is going on in the U.K., be it good or bad, and bring a reminder that they can all get through the crisis with unity and solidarity

