Kardashian Feud: Kim Kardashian Carelessly Breaks Kourtney Kardashian's Rule!

Kim Kardashian is about to start a sibling war with Kourtney Kardashian again after she carelessly broke her sister's rule.

As a well-known media personality, Kim never fails to post updates on social media to keep her fans updated about her life.

On Friday, she shared a picture of herself with Mason Disick, Kourtney and Scott Disick's eldest child, alongside the caption "My day one."

While it seemed like a usual update, the KKW Beauty mogul seemed to have forgotten how her sister recently banned Mason from social media.

Just a few weeks ago, the 10-year-old Mason left a mark on social media after TikTok deleted his account. Meanwhile, his parents deactivated his Instagram page weeks before that.

The deletion of his TikTok account came after he violated its Terms and Services that all users must be at least 13 years and above. Mason previously filmed a video with Travis Barker's son, Landon, and flaunted a wad of 100 dollar bills while dancing to the song "Animal" by rappers Stunna 4 Vegas and DaBaby.

He also reportedly joined the social networking site without his parents' permission last month. The worst part was that he even started chatting with his followers live.

Kourtney Banned Mason!

Kourtney and Scott decided to keep their underage son away from any social media, and it even made the 40-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star go live to explain what happened.

During an Instagram Live, Kourtney said that Mason was too young to have his own social media account.

"I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn't - he's 10!" the mother-of-three exclaimed.

She went on and pointed out that Mason currently does not have his own phone but has an iPad and a computer which he can only use for school projects and assignments.

"I think there's an age limit for Instagram. I think it's 13," Kourtney shared. "I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is comments. People can be so mean."

Moreover, things took a turn for the worse when Mason called makeup vlogger Jeffree Star "spoiled AF." This eventually caused a war of words between the two.

"I had $500 in my bank account six years ago," Jeffree said in a now-deleted tweet. "Maybe he's confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made. Hopefully his father can educate him soon!"

Netizens Disapproved!

As soon as the TikTok video of Mason emerged again, a lot of netizens shared their sentiments online. Some of them even called out Kourtney for her parenting ways and her child for being entitled.

One netizen said, "Children flashing stacks of cash like they did something cool to obtain it. Imagine the distorted view he has on the world and women and money... poor kid, we'll be reading about him."

"Kourtney prides herself on being such a great mother, but her kids are unruly, misbehaved, violent, and one is overweight," another one wrote.

