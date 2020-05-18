Royal Feud Over? Prince William Shouts Out Prince Harry In Open Letter

Prince William and Prince Harry may be off to different paths, but the brotherly bonding they have will always keep them connected.

While rumors of their falling out have been all over the news, the brothers will always be one in the memory of their mother.

A Brotherhood Of Love

Even before the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Prince Harry have long been separated physically from each other. When Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle expressed their intent to step down as senior members of the royal family early this year, controversies surrounded the royal couple.

While Prince William continued to perform his royal duties, he made sure that he did not mention his brother publicly. However, in a recent letter he gave to the organization behind The Diana Award, the Duke of Cambridge sent a message highlighting what their mother has always taught him and Prince Harry.

Prince William said that both he and his brother Harry are appreciative of the work that the organization continues to do despite the difficult times. The organization, whose name took after the late Princess Diana, is focused on providing help to young people who have fallen victim to bullying.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers, and supporters of The Diana Award," the Duke of Cambridge wrote, as posted on Instagram. "My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty."

He went on to emphasize the importance of easing into the new normal.

"Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working, there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever," Prince William furthered.

Cetainly, Prince William hopes that his message of gratitude and recognition will encourage the organization and everyone else to continue fighting against bullying and all its many forms.

For royal watchers, however, they are undoubtedly hoping that the cracked relationship between William and Harry will finally start to heal -- one baby step at a time.

Brothers At Work

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have been very active in their efforts to help combat the harsh effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry -- in cooperation with the British Ministry of Defense -- launched an online platform that provides help to troops who are dealing with mental health concerns.

Prince Harry, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, was also photographed delivering food packages to the vulnerable in Los Angeles. They were working with a local charity that provides food and other basic necessities to those who could not go out to buy for themselves.

Prince William, on the other hand, sent out a message of gratitude to all frontline responders for the continued work and sacrifice that they do despite the threats of COVID-19 in their own lives. In a recent video that featured the messages from all the other members of the royal family, Prince William shared his hope that everything will be better soon.

The brothers may be far from each other, but they have kept in their hearts what their mother, the late Princess Diana, has taught them. They continue to serve the people in any way they can amid the ongoing world health crisis.

