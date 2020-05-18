Prince Harry Regret: Meghan Markle and LA Too Difficult for Him?

Prince Harry always knew LA could be in the cards for him. His mom almost moved there with him and Prince William after all. Now that he's there with his wife Meghan Markle, he might be feeling this is not the happy ending he had been craving at all.

According to his mom's butler, Paul Burrell, before Princess Diana died, she was reportedly planning to move to California with her two sons, Prince William and Harry.

"She said, 'This is our new life, just won't it be great? Think of the lifestyle the boys - nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment,'" the palace staffer-turned-celebrity shared in an interview in the past.

Fast forward to 22 years later, and it seems beautiful that voila, Prince Harry is living Princess Diana's dream for her. They even picked a place that pays a tribute to his mom.

Unfortunately, he might be feeling regretful about it, probably rethinking why he even left his family for Meghan Markle and moved oceans away.

In March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom, stepping down from their senior royal roles officially. They had a brief sojourn in Canada before they eventually went to LA and settled in. The coronavirus pandemic certainly made sure they are there to stay, for a while, if not for good.

They are presently bunking down on the massive mansion of actor Tyler's Perry worth $27 million, reportedly as house guests. And yet, the nice house might not be enough for Prince Harry to feel the doubts and the blues. After all, as reports would have it, he has not achieved the happy ending that he had been anticipating.

Good for Meghan Markle because she is back in her hometown and away from everything she hated as a royal, including the media whom she had accused of making her royal life harder than it should have been. All her friends are here too. However, it is a different story for Prince Harry altogether, who has reaced a certain level of nostalgia, because he even said he misses the army too.

According to NZ Herald, he is now essentially unemployed. Given that 20 million others in America essentially are, mainly because of the coronavirus, Prince Harry should not worry that much. However, looking back at all that he dreamt of and planned back in January, it is essentially impossible for him not to feel a bit disappointed that life has taken a turn.

There were reports that they can earn millions for their various appearances and speaking engagements, but everything has to be shelved for now. This is a far cry from the easy life Prince Harry had when he was still in the UK.

In addition, there were many reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to be busiest in their new lives engaged in philanthropy and humanitarian work in the past. However, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and all these plans have gone up the smoke.

Prince Harry could be feeling more anxious and depressed, given that in uncertain times, he is very far away from the people he calls family - Queen Elizabeth, his dad Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William. Back in the UK, the coronavirus infection rates are increasing, and so is the death toll. Now is the time that the royal family is doing its all to maintain a sense of calm in the country, but while they are hard at work, Prince Harry is not.

After announcing their charity, Archewell, they still cannot do anything concrete through it, which is another crux to their new journey.

