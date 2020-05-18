Miley Cyrus Burden: Noah Cyrus Admits 'Unbearable' Struggles Being Big Sister's Shadow

Miley's younger sister, Noah Cyrus, broke down in tears while talking about a tough time growing up in the shadow of her older, more popular sister.

Noah Cyrus recently released a song, "Young & Sad," off her EP "The End of Everything," and has opened up about its connection to her sister, speaking to an Instagram Live session with Pop Crave.

"I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for being Miley's little sister."

The 20-year-old continued, "But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a shit about due to what people said to me online."

Noah also explained how it became unbearable for her, that's why she wrote the lyrics, "My sister's like sunshine / bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows."

Noah, seven years younger, shared what the lyrics meant, saying, "Because that's why everybody always says to me. That no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow. I always believed that, and that's so hard for me to overcome."

She also said to have believed that she'll always be in Miley Cyrus' shadow, saying, "it was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am."

Noah recalled that in the past few days, thinking of it made it difficult for her to breathe, but wanted to open up about the topic since it has been a struggle for her and that it would be the first and last time she'll talk about the issue.

"Everybody always says you're giving the people power by seeing it, but I can't control seeing it."

The song "Young & Sad" is just one of the eight tracks on her EP.

But Noah Cyrus had released a couple of songs the past few years. One in particular, "July," which was released in 2019, went platinum in the US and Canada.

She is making it big in the music industry right now, just like her sister, but it wasn't without any ups and downs in Miley's career.

Miley Cyrus is also a protective sister, speaking in a 2017 podcast on iHeartRadio with "Label Defiers," she is hoping that Noah's career will not stop her from being true to her authentic self."

"I think it makes you jaded, it makes you hoarded, and I don't ever want her to get like that, or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people."

The "Hannah Montana" actress hopes that her little sister will not feel the pressure and that those who work with her should respect her and not make her something that she's not.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer shared some advice she gave to Noah, who was open about her depression and anxiety.

"Keep your Instagram comments off" and "Don't Google yourself," Miley Cyrus told her sister.

