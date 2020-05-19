COVID-19 Tip: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Send Out SWEET Advice Amid Crisis

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared an important message about family amid the coronavirus pandemic, showing their appreciation for the time they get to spend together.

Appreciating Family Life

J.Lo and fiance A.Rod are just like any other couple at this time: they are in quarantine at home with their kids and they love it.

Over the weekend, Lopez shared a picture of herself hugging Rodriguez from behind while he could be seen reading The New York Times.

"When the headlines look like this, it's so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them," the 50-year-old singer wrote as a caption to her post.

The headline in The New York Times read: "Job losses soar; U.S. virus cases the top world."

On the same day, Alex reciprocated Lopez's sweet gesture. In his own social media account, he shared a snap of himself and the "Hustlers" actress.

This time, the two could be seen cuddling on the couch with his head comfortably resting on her shoulder. Lopez was reading something on her phone.

In his caption, Rodriguez wrote about how the quarantine period has provided them with much-needed bonding time with their loved ones.

"The biggest benefit of spending so much time at home is being with family. Sometimes we get so busy in our lives, it's easy to lose sight of how important family time is to all of us," he wrote.

"Don't let this time pass by without making the most of it."

Rodriguez also emphasized how such loving actions can help change the world in their own ways.

"Hug your loved ones. Every day. Relax ... together. Laugh ... together. Smile ... together. Be ... together," he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, every establishment considered non-essential is out of business. Many have lost their jobs and unemployment has skyrocketed to unimaginable levels.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of problems with it, but it made both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez realize something during their quarantine time.

The World Economic Crisis

What started as a world health crisis has now affected the economy in ways no man has ever prepared for. The restrictions imposed upon daily activities has led to the closure of several companies. Some have decided to layoff their staff as businesses try to ease into the new normal.

"Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe, in both developed and developing economies," Guy Ryder, a representative from the International Labor Organization (ILO), said on BBC

He went on to talk about how business leaders from all over the world should come together.

"We have to move fast, decisively, and together. The right, urgent, measures, could make the difference between survival and collapse," Ryder added.

As the world continues to fight its battle against COVID-19, people who have lost their jobs continue to remain hopeful that the coming months will be better.

