Royal Resentment: Prince Philip Feeling Stuck With Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, are currently isolating at Windsor Castle because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the monarchy and the Duke of Edinburgh usually live apart and would only reunite at Windsor Castle for the holidays.

But now, it has been more than a month that they have spent time with each other in one roof, which is not very common for the monarchs.

If the coronavirus pandemic didn't hit the UK so bad, the Duke of Edinburgh may have been back at his favorite farm, while Queen Elizabeth II would have returned to Buckingham Palace.

Once the lockdown is lifted the Duke will go back to Wood Farm, and the Queen will go back to the palace, despite reports saying that she will be abdicating soon because of the dangers of the coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth II Silver Lining

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly feeling grateful that she gets to spend extra time with her husband.

A royal source told Vanity Fair, "One of the nicest things for the Queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would."

Now that they are spending time with one another in times that the Queen doesn't have to video call someone, they have dinner together in the evenings, according to an Express UK source.

Prince Philip Feeling Stuck?

The 98-year-old Prince usually prefers to spend most of his time in Wood Farm, at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. He moved there since retiring in 2017.

He chose to live there because he wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and of course, far from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

It was also reported that Prince Philip enjoys doing quiet pursuits at the farm, like reading and painting, and has said to have mastered his own time alone and living away from the cameras.

Prince Philip was aware that Queen Elizabeth II needed to remain at Buckingham Palace since that is the official working residence of the monarch, but he prefers a quieter life so he can enjoy his retirement.

How Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Make it Work

If it was in different circumstances, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip still continue to make their marriage work.

Despite the long-distance relationship between the two of them, the royal couple has still managed to keep their marriage strong even though they can't be around each other every day.

In another Express UK article, they said that the couple would "still see each other depending on Her Majesty's schedule, but she works around it to see him as much as possible."

They also catch up with each other with regular phone calls.

In 2017, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip marked their platinum wedding anniversary. They have four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Before marrying in 1947, there have been rumors that the couple is related to one another.

Queen Elizabeth is related to Queen Victoria via paternal bloodlines, while Prince Philip is connected to Queen Victoria via maternal bloodlines.

They are also connected to King Christian IX of Denmark.

