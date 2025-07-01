"Cobra Kai" actress Alicia Hannah-Kim broke her silence on Sunday about a disturbing incident involving her co-star Martin Kove, who allegedly bit her arm hard enough to nearly draw blood at a fan convention earlier this month.

Hannah-Kim posted an Instagram video thanking supporters and emphasizing the importance of standing up for oneself after what she called a "serious incident." The 37-year-old Australian actress, who portrays formidable sensei Kim Da-Eun on the Netflix series, addressed the June 22 incident at Washington State Summer Con in Puyallup in a brief but pointed video message.

"No one wants to be attacked at work or anywhere really. I don't think anybody would think this is normal or warranted or acceptable," she said, showing a visible bruise on her upper arm.

In the video, Hannah-Kim also stressed the significance of her decision to speak out. She thanked her handler Taylor for supporting her throughout the convention weekend and expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out with support following the incident.

"When you are confronted with something like this, it's good to stand up for yourself. It's an important choice to make. I think it's the good choice to make," she added.

According to a police report obtained by multiple outlets, the incident occurred when Hannah-Kim tapped Kove on the shoulder to greet him at their cast booth during a VIP meet-and-greet. The report states that Kove "suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood, and she yelled out in pain". After biting her, Kove allegedly kissed the spot where he had bitten her. The police report later noted a "very noticeable bite mark on her arm that was already turning blue and bruising."

When Hannah-Kim and her husband, actor Sebastian Roche, confronted the 78-year-old Kove about his actions, he reportedly became "furious and outraged and visibly angry" and insisted he bit her "for fun." Despite police informing him that his actions constituted illegal assault, Kove was escorted from the convention venue.

The veteran actor, known for playing villain John Kreese in The Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai, issued a public apology on June 25. Hannah-Kim chose not to press charges against Kove but requested that police file an official report "in case this continues."