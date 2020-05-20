Royal Change: Prince William, Kate Middleton Takes BIG Step In Modernizing Monarchy

As Prince William and Kate Middleton ramp up their royal engagements virtually, the couple are also making major changes in their social media accounts.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that the pair have given their official Instagram and Twitter a personal touch by adding their titles "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" to their profile from their previous bio "Kensington Palace."

Prince William, Kate Middleton Update Social Media With A New Photo

Earlier this month, the senior royals gave a surprising new look to their social media platforms by using a new profile photo.

Prince William and Kate used an image of their family together with their three kids -- Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and youngest son Prince Louis, 2 -- during the "Clap for our Carers" or Clap for Key Workers campaign.

The said campaign, which was launched last March 29, is a recurring gesture of appreciation to all health providers and essential workers who continue to battle the spread of the coronavirus in the U.K. and in the whole world.

Moreover, the Cambridges wore coordinating blue outfits while outside their front door at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

To recall, their social media's previous photo was also taken at their Georgian country house gardens by royal photographer Matt Porteous. It was also used for the couples' 2018 Christmas card.

The @KensingtonRoyal handle was launched in 2015 and acted as a shared account for Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

The platform was used to update the public on their upcoming projects or royal engagements, as the trio shared the same charity previously.

This was prior to Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to split their household office as they introduce their own social media account in 2019.

With more than 1.9 million Twitter followers and 11.8 million Instagram followers, the royal couple has been using social media to stay connected with the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as raise awareness for their various campaigns and projects.

Just recently, the couple unveiled a new campaign to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K as part of their "Heads Together" movement.

Kate and Prince William teamed up with famous personalities such as Dua Lipa, Harry Kane and David Tennant through a recorded video to introduce their social media campaign promoting the importance of discussing one's mental health, most especially during this devastating time.

"If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it's OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message," the 38-year-old duchess mentioned in a clip.

The father-of-three also encouraged the public to join their campaign and help make a difference.

"We're all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference," adds William. "So right now, let's join together across the U.K. and reach out to someone."

Modernizing The Royal Family

Sure enough, the Cambridges' latest update got a lot of praise from royal watchers who praised the more "personal" touch that they made.

"Yes love this! I feel like they're both taking more interest in SM lately too, the private snippets like George's Mother's Day card suggest they're taking an active role in the content and I'm here for it," one fan on Twitter wrote.

As the royal family aims to be more relatable to the general public, such move was certainly a big step in creating an approachable and down-to-earth image for the royals.

They are also effectively modernizing the royal family, an issue that Prince William recently admits to be one of his biggest challenges.

By strentgehing their social media and making them reachable to the people they serve, Prince William and Kate Middleton are clearly ushering a new era for the royal family.

