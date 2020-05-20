5 Powerful AA Alkaline Batteries to Stock Up On

In a time where rechargeable lithium batteries are now powering a lot of the devices, aside from being more affordable, alkaline batteries suit most of the daily household items we use today like remotes, controllers, clocks and flashlights.

On another note, comparing to non-alkaline batteries, alkaline batteries last longer because of the materials they contain, like potassium hydroxide.

They also have better storage features, with a long shelf life, and are not susceptible to extreme heat and cold.

Most alkaline batteries are also double-barrier seals that prevent leaks while in the gadget, protecting both you and the gadget itself.

Once done using them, you may dispose of them generally as they do not contain significant amounts or has no lead, mercury, and cadmium that makes them safe for the environment.

Here are the top brands of alkaline batteries that you should stock up on:

Duracell CopperTop AA Alkaline Batteries

A reliable brand when it comes to powering up your gadgets. It also provides long-lasting power, so you don't have to worry about keeping your remote, the flashlight, or the kids' toys up and running when needed.

One of Duracell's best things is that it offers a variety of sizes that make them suitable for your every need. All Duracell products are safe for use as they are guaranteed to last up to 10 years.

Energizer AA Max Alkaline Battery

Noted to be the number one long-lasting battery that powers various devices, Energizer has been a dependable brand for so many years. It has manufactured the world's first zero mercury alkaline and further ensures safety in your household with a tight no-leak feature.

It comes in handy for all types of devices you have-big or small-so you are sure to give the safest and most reliable power source for your everyday gadgets.

Rayovac Fusion AA Premium Alkaline Batteries

Rayovac Fusion batteries boast a trustworthy record of supplying high power to devices and gadgets with high energy consumption. Rayovac makes sure they provide the power your gadget needs, whether they are for game controllers, high-tech toys, or wireless devices.

They are also ideal for storage as it features its incredible 12-year shelf life.

EBL Rechargeable AA Batteries

Charged with a 2300mAh power supply, EBL Rechargeable batteries make sure to get your devices running and recharge in no time. It is ideal for everyday gadgets at home or at work like remotes, toys, cameras, or two-way radios.

Since it is pre-charged, it can quickly be used out of the package without worrying about charging it first. EBL Rechargeable batteries also have an improved low self-discharge feature that allows you to save more on electricity and energy.

Eneloop Rechargeable AA Batteries

Eneloop has been a reliable brand when it comes to powering up your devices, which were pre-charged in Japan's factory using solar energy.

It guarantees the safety of your devices and your household, limiting the conductive layer's degradation, allowing you to charge them up to 2100 times.

