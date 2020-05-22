Queen's Rage: Queen Elizabeth II Angry at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for Not Keeping a Low Profile

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly angry at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not keeping a low profile as promised to Her Majesty before officially stepping down.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are actually doing the opposite - they're making waves in Hollywood.

According to Star Magazine, the Queen isn't happy at the couple. She is allegedly "furious" at the Duke for not only keeping his word but for revealing intimate details about the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex planned to live a financially independent life while away from the spotlight. But it totally turned a different route, as they have been making a huge noise in Los Angeles.

Her Majesty is also reportedly disappointed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially with the release of their upcoming tell-all book, "Finding Freedom," to "set the record straight."

Queen Elizabeth is less than impressed, with the source claiming, "They say the book's about their lives, and the whole point of it is to quash the rumors and lies about them."

The couple's biography, which is due for release in August, is their way of retaking control of the entire narrative that paints them as the villains.

A royal source told The Daily Mail, "Meghan said the book would finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave."

According to the source, the former "Suits" actress is hoping that the book will give the public a better sense of who she really is, outside of the rumors spread in the press.

The Daily Mail's source further said, "She desperately wants to shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power."

Ever since announcing in January that they will be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry have been plagued with controversies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already broken royal traditions and protocols in the last two years, so it's no surprise they continue to do so.

Here are some of them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's public display of affection.

Royal photographer Tim Rooke, who has taken pictures of the royals for more than 25 years, said that people don't usually see them holding hands with Prince William and Kate. Whereas with the Sussexes, they are said to be more affectionate, whether in front of the cameras or not.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are more open than other royals.

Royal families usually don't open up about their relationships until they're engaged or married, but in a Vanity Fair interview, the former actress expressed her love for her royal boyfriend.

Prince Harry has also stated Kensington Palace about the media harassing his then-girlfriend.

Meghan Markle's lavish baby shower.

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan Markle's baby shower in Manhattan cost around $200,000. As far as anyone knows, Kate Middleton didn't have a baby shower.

Us Weekly also reported that Meghan didn't follow the royal tradition, and Her Majesty's former spokesperson said that baby showers were an "American thing" and that Meghan's was "over the top."

Breaking up with Queen Elizabeth II over email.

After Christmas, Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex emailed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles their decision to leave the royal family.

