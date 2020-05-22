Ellen DeGeneres Shaves Mom's Head as A Birthday Present: 'It's Too Short!'

Ellen DeGeneres shared to her fans the special present she gifted her mother for her 90th birthday.

She volunteered to take the clippers to her mom's head full of hair, and lucky for Ellen that she's a talk show host and not a haircutter.

It's that bad.

The 62-year-old called it "a quarantine cut," as a birthday present.

A lot of celebrities have taken to cutting their own hair instead of going outside because of the lockdown orders.

"You don't use scissors?" Ellen's mom, Betty, asked as the talk show host started sheared off her silver locks with the clippers.

Ellen starts trimming the back part, as Betty's facial expression changed to worrisome and fear.

"It's not that short, mother, it's just taking the edges off. I promise you," Ellen assured her mom.

"Why am I letting you do this?" the birthday girl asked the camera, before singing herself a "Happy Birthday" song.

Speaking once again to the camera, Betty said, "Another talent Ellen has. What a kid."

"I hope you like it," Ellen tells her mother.

Once the hair cut session was all done, Betty walks up to a mirror to see the outcome of her newest look.

Ellen asks her, "Do you like it?"

To which Betty responded, "No. Not yet. But when I wash it.." and then later realized, "Oh! You really cut it short."

It's a good thing everybody is on lockdown, as Betty will have a chance to grow back some of her hair before she can go out and face the public once again.

Cutting her mom's hair was such entertainment for the "Finding Dory" star since, during the lockdown orders took effect, she had been complaining about being bored at her home, which sparked a ton of backlash.

Back in April, Ellen DeGeneres compared self-quarantining to "being in jail."

She told her viewers while broadcasting from home, "One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people - this is like being in jail, is what it is."

Ellen further said, "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10. Days and everyone here is gay."

That particular "Ellen DeGeneres Show" episode was immediately removed from YouTube because it received a ton of hate, no thanks to her "tone deaf" remark.

Back in April, she spoke to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and revealed that she wishes she had kids because she's "so bored."

Early this year, Ellen DeGeneres made headlines after a celebrity reporter exposed her for her cruel behavior towards her staff and those who work for her.

Many people say that she's not nice as what her show claims she is.

A lot of people shared a story of Ellen being mean to them in a lengthy Twitter thread dedicated to exposing the talk show host.

Even her former bodyguard described her as "cold and sly" while working with her at the Oscars in 2014.

Beauty blogger NikkieTutorials also revealed that she didn't have an excellent time at Ellen's studio, that the presenter didn't make her feel welcome during an appearance at her show.

However, while Ellen has not spoken about the issue, a source said that she is struggling with the claims that her persona is fake.

A source told Us Weekly, "Ellen is at the end of her rope. She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it's not a passing thing - the hits keep coming."

Thankfully, her wife, Portia de Rossi, is by her side no matter what.

