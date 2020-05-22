Johnny Depp Used & Abused? Amber Heard Accused Of Using Depp For FAME!

Aside from allegedly abusing Johnny Depp, Amber Heard also reportedly used her ex-husband to be the famous actress she is now.

Depp starred in various award-winning films throughout his career, including "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" and the more recent "Harry Potter" prequel series, "Fantastic Beasts."

His claim to fame is perhaps when he starred in the Disney franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean" for over 15 years, with the 2017 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" as the last one.

However, behind his great success was a woman who enjoyed her newfound fame when she started dating him.

According to Heard's former personal assistant Kate James, the 34-year-old "Aquaman" star was verbally and mentally abusive to her and others.

James submitted a sworn statement to Circuit Court of Fairfax Count in Virginia. According to her, throughout her work contract from March 2012 to February 2015, the actress made her go to every newsstand to purchase multiple copies of the magazines that featured Heard in every week ever since she started dating Depp.

"Once I left some out in the apartment by mistake, and Amber flipped out at me over that," James said.

She said that the Heard got furious when she failed to hide the copies from Depp since she did not want the actor to know how obsessed she was with her skyrocketing fame after she started dating him.

James went on and revealed that Amber "relished the fame that came with dating Johnny."

"She eventually took over an entire penthouse apartment in one of Johnny's penthouse at the Eastern Columbia building to house her massive collection of designer clothes, shoes, bags, and jewelry," James continued.

Per her former PA, Heard would always ask for designer clothings and items for free because she was Depp's girlfriend. Because of this once-in-a-lifetime perk, Heard asked James to contact every brand to get free items (all while refusing discounts).

Heard Belittled Depp

Despite the perks she got throughout her dating and marriage life with Depp, Heard reportedly referred to Depp as "old man" and even body-shamed him numerous times.

When James became Heard's assistant, the "London Fields" actress was already dating Depp. She then recalled how Heard often used derogatory comments whenever she talked about her then-boyfriend.

"At first, Amber didn't tell me who Johnny was, and would speak in disparaging terms about him," James added in her statement. "She would say that she was 'dating this old man' and suchlike. Shen then disclosed that it was Johny Depp, and I met him shortly after that."

Meanwhile, Depp's former employee Tara Roberts also revealed that the actress insulted and called the actor "fat" and "washed up" back in December 2015.

"She was insulting him, calling him names, and in the middle of this onslaught I heard her say specifically 'your career is over,' 'no one is going to hire you,' 'you're washed up,' 'fat,' 'you will die a lonely man,' and also screaming things that were incomprehensible," Tara narrated.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles