VIDEO: LeBron James Sends Powerful Message About Sports, COVID-19

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James just delivered a rather powerful and inspiring message in the latest Nike advertisement.

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world and affecting lives in ways that people couldn't imagine, LeBron starred in a new Nike commercial to inspire people through sports.

In the commercial, several Nike athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul George, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Tiger Woods were featured. The message of the video was simple: everyone can go through adversity and bounce back.

LeBron narrated the video and closed down the ad by saying: "We are never too far down to come back."

It was definitely a strong message, and one that the world needs right now amid the global pandemic.

The release of the Nike ad was also timed perfectly, especially with sports leagues around the world trying to get back up despite the COVID-19 crisis still not slowing down.

It remains to be seen what will happen to sports, the NBA and other sports leagues moving forward. However, there are certainly a lot of people who would be happy if games will resume sooner rather than later. After all, with people in quarantine, finding some form of entertainment to distract themselves with all the negativities about the pandemic is necessary.

On the other hand, LeBron James and the Lakers were at the top of the Western Conference standings before the NBA 2019-20 campaign was suspended due to COVID-19. Should the season resume, they are expected to contend for the title.

