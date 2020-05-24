Meghan Markle Pregnant? Duchess Reveals TRUTH About Pregnancy Rumors

Meghan Markle finally gave a subtle but definite answer on whether she is pregnant or not with her second child with Prince Harry.

Even before Prince Harry and Meghan left the monarchy, most royal family news disclosed some speculations that the royal couple is preparing to expand their family.

Such reports continued to spread more when they relocated to Los Angeles, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained silent about it.

However, during their second wedding anniversary, Meghan ultimately crashed all the rumors that she is pregnant with their second child.

On May 19, the Sussexes celebrated their latest milestone during lockdown at the $18 million mansion in Los Angeles, where they have been staying with their 1-year-old son Archie.

According to the royal biographer and Meghan's close acquaintance Omid Scobie, a source told him the details of Prince Harry and Meghan's celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple reportedly began the celebration by chatting with family and friends who attended the royal wedding in 2018 and recalled how "beautiful and magical" that day was.

"And with the Sussexes now based in Los Angeles, it only seemed right to celebrate with a Southern Californian favourite: Mexican food," Scobie told Harper's Bazaar. "The couple, who also exchanged cotton-based gifts per tradition, enjoyed a number of favourite dishes together, washed down with margaritas."

Since the celebration's menu included alcoholic drinks, it shooed away all the speculations that Meghan may be pregnant again.

Such rumors came after multiple bookies placed bets at Betfair earlier this month, claiming that the couple would announce their baby news before the end of the year.

Many royal fans were convinced that Meghan, who has not been seen in public for weeks, could be expecting her second child.

"Punters are convinced that 2020 may bring further joy for the pair, and they are odds-on at 4/7 to announce another pregnancy in 2020," a spokesperson from the company said.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan do not know when they will have their second child yet, the duchess expressed before how badly she wants to give birth to Archie's sibling away from the royal family.

Meghan Wants To Give Birth In Los Angeles?

Last year, Scobie revealed to OK! magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan planned to work more overseas -- specifically in Canada -- as the family-of-three "genuinely switched off" during their break from the royal palace.

"Canada is a safe place for the couple - they were able to go unnoticed there for a while," the royal commentator said. "It's an important place for Meghan and she has family and friends there. It's also part of the Commonwealth."

In addition, the editor was also sure that time that they would not want the royal palace to be the place where they would welcome their second child since they have always felt unsafe throughout their stay there.

To recall, Meghan faced her greatest battle yet when she became the British tabloid's target after marrying into the royal family. It also pushed them to quit as senior members of The Firm, which explains why they are now living in Los Angeles.

