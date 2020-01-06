Royal Palace Unsafe? Meghan Markle Wants to Have 2nd Baby in Los Angeles Instead

Meghan Markle, as a mother, wants only the best for Archie and her future kid, and the Duchess of Sussex does not find the Royal Palace as an ideal place to welcome another baby at.

Over the past few years, Meghan found it hard to adjust to the Royal Family's way of living, most especially when she started to received criticisms.

The Duchess of Sussexs' greatest battle yet was when she became the target of British tabloids after marrying into the royal family. She even took legal action and exposed the libelous acts of U.K.-based publications in pursuit of protecting herself, Prince Harry, and Archie.

The issues Prince Harry and Markle both encountered in the past year pushed them to take a six-week break from their royal duties and away from the palace.

The family of three spent the holidays -- from Thanksgiving Week to New Year -- in the United States and Canada, proving that they do not feel "at home" with the royal family at all.

Though they are back on their duties after their off days, there is still a huge possibility that they will be moving away again from the palace -- specifically once Meghan bears their second child.

Meghan Does Not Want to Stay at The Royal Palace?

BAZAAR.com's royal editor Omid Scobie revealed to OK magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan are planning to work more in Canada, as the family-of-three "genuinely switched off" during their stay in the country.

"Canada is a safe place for the couple - they were able to go unnoticed there for a while," Omid stated. "It's an important place for Meghan and she has family and friends there. It's also part of the Commonwealth.

"We'll see them take on more work there, perhaps even a tour."

Though the royal editor claimed that the two already gained "renewed energy" after their tour, he could not still say that the Sussexes are house-hunting already since the two want to focus on safeguarding their mental health this year as they serve the monarchy.

Due to their full-packed schedule, Omid added that aside from house-hunting, Prince Harry and Meghan also do not want to prioritize having another baby this year (though it would be a 'wonderful surprise' if it happens).

Moreover, the editor is also sure that they do not want the Royal Palace to be the place where they could welcome the child.

Meghan Wishes To Stay in LA

Royal watchers surely knew why Meghan wanted to stay away from the U.K.

Before 2019 ended, PlayOJO surveyed the most unfairly treated person of the year, and out of 2,000 people who participated, half of them thought that Markle should be at the top of the list.

It is not a title people should be proud of, but it just shows that the people recognized Meghan's struggles over the past year.

A spokesperson from PlayOJO stated that they launched the survey to find the balance this year and not only to acknowledge that this is the worst year for Prince Harry's wife.

"Whatever you think of her, the majority of us Brits agree on one thing - she's had a pretty tough year," the statement went on.

Because of what the title screamed about Meghan's sufferings, a royal commentator revealed that the Duchess of Sussex allegedly told her friends how she would like to welcome their second baby in Los Angeles.

Meghan came up with the decision as she felt "incredibly lonely and uncomfortable" when she conceived baby Archie and gave birth to him in the U.K.

Whatever plans the Sussexes have reserved for the future, royal watchers are sure that Prince Harry will not let her wife down.

