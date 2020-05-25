Royal Shame: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle FAIL Big Time In Megxit

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their bombshell news about stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they also agreed to one of its terms: become financially independent.

This means the couple will no longer receive money from the sovereign grant and needs to earn income as professionals.

As cited by Business Insider, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's combined estimated net worth is $30 million -- $5 million from Meghan's acting career and a whopping $25 million from Prince Harry's inheritance from his mother Princess Diana and an annual allowance from Prince Charles through the duchy of Cornwall, amounting to $2.5 million a year.

Meghan And Prince Harry Relying On Hollywood Friends?

Although the pair are worth millions of dollars, multiple reports noted that they are having a hard time keeping up with their lavish lifestyle.

Royal correspondent Daniela Elser of News.com.au claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan "have gone from relying on the royal family to relying on their Hollywood pals."

It was previously reported that they are currently living in an $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, which was owned by "Madea" mastermind and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. Oprah Winfrey reportedly facilitated their stay in Perry's luxury Tuscan home.

Aside from this, L.A. based millionaire musician David Foster had arranged Meghan and Harry's $14.1 million hideaway mansion in Vancouver, Canada.

Furthermore, despite the couple's decision to become fully independent, the royal correspondent was skeptical about this issue given that they still receive a hefty amount of money from Prince Harry's father.

"In a way, Harry and Meghan have exchanged being dependent on the British royal family to being dependent on Hollywood's (and Wall Street and Silicon Valley's) royal family," Elser wrote. "In the past three months, the only thing that has changed about their financial bondage is who controls the purse strings."

Post-Megxit Projects For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Earlier this year, the pair decided to resign from their roles in the royal family to seek independence outside the British monarchy. With that, they begin their non-royal status on April 1.

Just weeks after their exit, multiple reports mentioned that the former royals are working on new various projects.

First was Meghan's collaboration with Disney Plus, in which she narrated the new documentary "Elephant" which was released on April 3.

"I am really grateful to be able to bring this story of elephants to life," the Duchess of Sussex mentioned in her interview with "Good Morning America."

"I've been really lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting to them in their wildlife you understand that we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety."

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old duke has teamed up with media mogul and talk show host Oprah to launch a documentary series about mental health.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles