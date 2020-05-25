COVID-19 Scare: Prince William, Kate Middleton Reveal BIG FEAR Amid Crisis

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to open Britain's schools on June 1 as part of his "conditional plan" for re-opening the country after being on lockdown for several weeks due to the global pandemic.

However, schools across the country are reluctant to the government's mandate, as they cannot ensure the safety and well-being of the pupils when they re-open.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Keeping Children At-Home

Just like every other parent, Prince William and Kate Middleton fear about their child's safety and are eager to "maintain their lockdown routine" despite the Prime Minister's "phase two" plan.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "considering" keeping Princess Charlotte homeschooled while the coronavirus threat remains.

The news outlet added that the school is "expected to follow government guidance on schools, bringing back only children in reception, year 1 and year 6 into the classroom" -- not Prince George's year group. The private school will reportedly make a final decision this week.

The young Cambridges are both students of Thomas's school in Battersea -- a private preparatory school in southwest London where the 5-year-old Princess Charlotte is in "reception" while his eldest brother Prince George is in year 2.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the school previously announced that "they have asked parents to keep their children at home" and keep track of their lessons online, as this will ensure the safety of their kids while providing the "continuity of learning."

Kate Middleton Against Homeschooling?

Back in April, a source told Us Weekly Kate Middleton was "always against" homeschooling her two kids and wants a traditional form of education for the young royals. However, due to the health crisis, she "doesn't have any choice" but to adapt to the situation.

"St Thomas's school is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and George and Charlotte are being taught online at Anmer Hall," the insider added. "When it comes to running quality online education, St Thomas's is up there with the best."

The source also revealed that Duchess Kate is strict when it comes to usage of electronic gadgets such as computers, iPads and even TV time.

Following this, despite the challenge of having to teach the kids at home, the royal mom got Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a routine to help them adjust to the "new normal."

"Being educated from home is a shock to the system for [them]," the source explained.

Lockdown At Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, together with their three kids, are currently isolating in their Gregorian country home in Anmer Hall, located north of London in Norfolk.

Prior to the devastating pandemic, this is where the family escapes during school breaks, weekends and holidays.

The 38-year-old duchess also mentioned that her children love playing outdoors where they can all be "filthy dirty."

