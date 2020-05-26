Broadway Star Nick Cordero FIGHTING For Life Amid COVID-19 Battle

Nick Cordero is once again defying the odds after suffering several health setbacks due to COVID-19 infection.

Fighting To Live

The Broadway star is still fighting for his life and has now tested negative for the novel coronavirus. On Friday, his wife shared the positive update on his condition following a series of setbacks.

"He is doing good. He is defying odds. He is fighting and showing small improvements each day," Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram, per Fox News.

Cordero has been in the ICU for 50 days now, and his wife continues to keep all his fans updated about his condition. Kloots regularly posts updates on her husband's battle against the complications brought about by his coronavirus infection.

In her most recent Instagram story, Kloots kept her hopes high that her husband would soon recover.

"Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot," Kloots wrote. "They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot."

She went on to say, "They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection," referring to the lung infection that made his condition critical last week.

"It is exactly what we need. Small improvements are small wins that equal a VICTORY! Thanks be to God!"

While Cordero may have been admitted in April after contracting the dreaded coronavirus, Kloots shared on her Instagram page the truth about his condition.

"Nick is and has been COVID negative now for weeks. What he is and has been dealing with is the failure from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has," she explained.

Keeping The Faith

Apart from sharing the uplifting videos she has been receiving from Cordero's fans all over the world, Kloots also regularly posts her "AK! Positive Thought of the day" to stay positive amid the challenging times.

On Saturday, the actor's wife shared a quote about the importance of letting go and letting things be.

"We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us," the quote read.

Along with the verse, Kloots wrote in the caption how timely the message of the quote is to her family. "I have to have faith that this all has a higher purpose and that what's to come is greater than we could have imagined."

Kloots is currently asking Cordero's fans to show their support to him through a song. She encourages everyone to post a video of themselves singing and dancing to Cordero's "Live Your Life" on social media. She also asked that the hashtag #OffTheVent be used.

All his fans are wishing that Cordero would soon recover from coronavirus. His wife and their 11-month-old son Elvis are praying for the same thing, too. A GoFundMe campaign page has also been created to help with Corder's medical bills.

As Cordero's condition improves, the people who love him dearly are holding on to their faith that all will be well in God's time.

