Meghan Markle Snub: Queen Elizabeth Judged Duchess Unfairly Right from the Start?

Meghan Markle is one of the prettiest brides on her wedding day. She was also one of the most fashionable and elegant in her pure white dress made by the artistic director of Givenchy.

While everyone on that day admired Markle's beauty, Queen Elizabeth was reportedly unimpressed by one thing. Does this mean she was judging Markle right from the start?

According to Marie Claire, the Queen reportedly found the color of Meghan Markle's dress quite questionable. For the monarch, the white gown did not suit Meghan Markle's background. Ouch.

Markle being an ex-Hollywood star at the time, certainly had a colorful life before deciding to marry Prince Harry. On May 19, 2018, the two decided to tie the knot in a very lavish and very televised royal wedding. It easily superseded Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding day with regard to its popularity.

For the big day, Meghan Markle chose to have a simple and elegant wedding gown designed by Claire Wright Keller, who is the renowned artistic director of Fresh fashion house Givenchy. The dress was quite conservative and classic, but it certainly showed off Markle's beauty. It featured an open bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves. As with most wedding gowns, it was in white.

Who would have thought that this quite common color could raise the queen's eyebrows? According to a royal source however, this is exactly what had happened. The monarch was reportedly surprised and even expressed her surprise, that the bride would choose white when she is a "divorcee."

Considering that the royal weeding was followed by people around the world, one could only surmise that the wedding would have been more controversial had Meghan Markle appeared in a gown that is not white in color. Had she worn red, what would have happened?

The wedding was quite an event though. Now that two years have passed and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their senior royal roles, a former member of the Parliament as well as the current member of Privy Council even grouched how much the two used up British taxpayers' money just to have that wedding.

According to Norman Baker, who wrote in the Daily Mail to air his annoyance, "From their wedding day to March 31 this year, I estimate the British taxpayer has forked out more than £44 million ($53 million) to provide Harry and Meghan with, it seems, whatever they want." For the wedding alone, the two spent a whopping $40.8 million!

He is presently pissed because he did not envision that the two would just fly off to America now and start a new life after essentially used up a huge chunk of taxpayers' money to support their lifestyle in those two years. He was particularly pissed that the two did not immediately settled in into an apartment in Kensington Palace as planned. They first incurred $1.7 million worth of renovation on that 21-room apartment only to decide that they did not want to live there.

Queen Elizabeth gave them Frogmore Cottage, which incurred another $2.9 billion for the place to be renovated and spruced up. After a few months of living there however, the two decided on the controversial Megxit, and are now pursuing "financially-independent" lives in the United States.

