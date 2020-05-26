Jennifer Lopez Heartbreak: J.Lo Shares TRUE Feelings About Delayed Wedding

Jennifer Lopez revealed what she truly feels about postponing her wedding with fiance Alex Rodriguez due to the coronavirus crisis.

In her recent virtual appearance on the "Today Show, the 50-year-old music icon expressed her disappointment about the whole situation. J.Lo admitted that she was "heartbroken," though she remains optimistic that everything will be better.

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see," Lopez said.

"Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."

The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" hitmaker and A.Rod -- who had a lavish Italian ceremony planned this summer -- were forced to put their plans on hold because of the health crisis.

J.Lo shared in the "Today Show" that they have paused the planning right now, especially since there are still a lot of uncertainties urrounding the coronavirus.

"There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out," she explained. "It's disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after [filming] "World of Dance" ... I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now. But at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything's kinda on hold right now."

In her previous interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the mom-of-two confessed that their much-awaited wedding was affected by the COVID-19 threat, as most European countries remain on lockdown in hopes to slow down the spread of the virus.

Back in March, a source told E! News that the power couple felt that "postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice." The source added that guests have been informed that the nuptial "will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."

Meanwhile, despite the setback, the "Jenny from the Block" singer is determined to proceed with the wedding once everything goes back to normalcy.

"They had to postpone it due to coronavirus, but J.Lo wants to marry A-Rod shortly after things go back to normal. She wants to marry him and celebrate their love in front of her family and close friends," an insider told Us Weekly.

J.Lo and the former New York Yankees superstar announced their engagement last March 2019.

It was reported that the "Dance Again" songstress said "yes" to A Rod during their romantic getaway in Bakers Bay, Bahamas while rocking her massive $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

While their wedding plans were put on hold, the couple is currently isolating in their Florida home and bonding over TikTok together with Lopez's twins and A.Rod's daughters.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles