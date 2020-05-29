Kardashian Love: Scott Disick Gets INCREDIBLE Birthday Bash From Kardashian-Jenner Clan

Scott Disick might be Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband, but he remains to be a valuable member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. So precious that the crew threw him an outdoor party to celebrate his 37th birthday even in the middle of a global pandemic.

Through their Instagram snaps, the key members of the famous family shared how they marked Scott's special day, whose birthday was on Tuesday. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stars also made it clear that they maintained to keep the party small in adherence to the government call for social distancing.

In her Instagram Stories, Kylie Jenner posed with the birthday boy to mark the occasion. The 22-year-old makeup mogul was sporting a skintight white dress under a lime green coat and paired it with her 90s inspired hairdo.

"Yesterday celebrating @letthelordbewithyou," Kylie wrote on her IG Stories.

Meanwhile, Scott's ex-wife and the mother of their three children was also present in the event. Kourtney took to her Instagram account and uploaded a photo with Kylie, where she was rocking a burnt orange silk dress.

The duo was effortlessly fierce while posing beside an ice cream truck with a label saying: "Please Wash Your Hands."

The controversial Khloe Kardashian also graced the party together with her 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. She even posted a photo of the adorable little girl wearing an oversized shirt for Uncle Scott's party.

"Disick Quarantine Crew," the shirt read.

The 35-year-old Khloe captioned the said photo with: "Stay safe! Stay smart! Reminder to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance."

And while the birthday celebrant did not post any photos from his outdoor birthday bash, Scott gave a sweet shout-out to Kardashian-Jenner matriarch for giving him a generous present.

"Thank you so so much @krisjenner for the most over the top mountain bike I have ever seen! #trek," Scott wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The Kar-Jenner crew's party for Scott came after the rumors that he and girlfriend for three years, Sofia Richie, have ended their relationship. A source told Us Weekly that the couple decided to go on a break as Scott entered a rehabilitation center to heal his past traumas.

"Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more," the source said. "Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself."

Earlier this month, Scott willingly submitted himself to a Colorado rehab facility. In a statement sent to TMZ, Scott's lawyer, Marty Singer, said that Scott decided to go into rehab to finally heal the wounds from his past traumas brought by the sudden death of his mother, which was followed by the death of his father three months later.

Scott's camp made it clear that his rehab time has nothing to do with drugs or alcohol abuse, especially after a photo of him in the facility was leaked on the internet.

