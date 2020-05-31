Queen Heartbreak: Prince Harry Will Continue Break Queen Elizabeth's Heart

Before the coronavirus pandemic prompted a widespread lockdown around the world, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were able to leave the UK and start their new lives in the United States. This might be something that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted, but the lockdown was certainly not something they expected.

Not only did the COVID-19 crisis foiled their plans, but the pandemic also made it virtually impossible now for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reunite with their royal family, in case they wanted to.

If there is a royal family reunion that takes place in June once the UK lifted its lockdown, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be missing it. Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been missing her grandson and her great-grandson, Baby Archie, for months now, so this can naturally break her heart.

Not that she would be able to join the reunion if it pushes through. Still, if Prince Harry and Meghan are truly able to visit the UK, at least there could be some special arrangements for meetups that could be made. However, at present, this is just not going to happen.

As of June 1 in the UK, people are now able to gather in groups of six in public paces. They can also gather in private outdoor spaces as long as there is a two meters apart distance between people. Because of their ages, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip might still not go out and will continue to practice the stricter social distancing procedures. However, the rest of the royals can host a meetup with proper protective measures in place should they want to.

If Prince Charles and Prince William would want to reunite, after spending weeks apart from each other, they can do so. The same goes for their respective wives and other royal family members. They can now meet in the gardens of their royal residences and stop missing each other so much.

The same cannot be said of Prince Harry. He would still continue to miss his family because he cannot go home. If there is a royal reunion that would take place, then he would naturally miss out.

Meanwhile, not only would continue to break the royals' hearts as they stay stuck in the United States, they could also cause them so much harm.

According to one royal commentator, a new book called "Finding Freedom", which would detail Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's real struggles in the palace could certainly harm the Queen.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Richard Fitzwilliams said that the book could be treated like a "dynamite." The title alone could already cause some damage to the Queen's reputation.

He explained that "the interesting aspect of this book is that if you write a book called Finding Freedom, that means if you find freedom from something." He added,

"You have to find freedom from something, something you clearly didn't like and something you felt incarcerated in.

Mr. Fitzwilliams opined that instead of allowing this damning book to come out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have given the Queen the time to heal.

Letting "Finding Freedom" get published and be read by many is opening the royal family to some pain.

