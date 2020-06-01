'Angry' Michael Jordan Reveals True Feelings In Wake Of George Floyd's Death

The controversial death of George Floyd has brought outrage from the African-American community. Even the often silent Michael Jordan wasn't able to hold back in expressing his true feelings about the "ingrained racism" in America.

A video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck went viral recently. The improper treatment that led to the death of the 46-year-old man sparked the growing and ongoing mass protests throughout the country.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen on the video, has been charged of manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Jordan Speaks Against Racism

In a statement released on Sunday, Michael Jordan has expressed his concern about the widespread protests across the United States.

"I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country," Jordan said. "We have had enough."

Jordan went on to talk about the importance of coming together to show strength against the continued presence of racism in the country.

"We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy, and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue the peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability," the Chicago Bulls icon furthered.

The basketball legend also called for systemic change, asking everyone to be part of the solution. "We must work together to ensure justice for all."

The Last Dance

Michael Jordan has always been known for his amazing skills on the hardcourt, but the latest documentary about his life showed how highly competitive he was with the desire to win "at all costs."

In the recently concluded ESPN's documentary "The Last Dance," Jordan's journey with the Bulls was seen from a fresh perspective. The 10-part documentary made available to the public through Netflix provided basketball enthusiasts an in-depth look at the dynasty of the Bulls, particularly during their quest for a second three-peat in the 1997-98 season.

The documentary featured never-before-seen moments of the Jordan phenomenon, with his intimidation and bullying seemingly justified by his "winning." His competitiveness has made him hurt people, but people saw beyond that.

While Jordan never claimed to be the role model everyone thought he was, his life and accomplishments always served as an inspiration to many.

Jordan has always tried to keep his life private, though he was never really short of opinions. While he may be enjoying peace in his own quiet life, for the first time in "The Last Dance," Jordan was seen telling the world his own story.

Now, it seems telling his own story has influenced him to be more open and expressive, particularly on matters that can change the world. MJ is one of the most influential people in the world, and hearing him speak about racial injustice and inequality is certainly a big thing for his fellow African-Americans and the U.S. in general.

Hopefully, MJ speaking out will truly spark a change in the community that has been covered with hatred and anger in the past few weeks.

