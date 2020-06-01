The REAL Reason Why Hugh Jackman Never Wore Wolverine's Mask -- REVEALED!

Hugh Jackman is not one of those superheroes known for their mask. After all, he refused to wear one.

For 17 years, Jackman successfully portrayed Wolverine's character -- from the 2000 film "X-Men" until he bid goodbye to the role in "Logan" in 2017.

Throughout that period, he never wore his character's yellow and black helmet in any of the movies, even though the costume itself somehow appeared in a deleted scene from "The Wolverine."

Three years after Jackman's journey as the X-Men superhero, director James Mangold finally unveiled why the actor refused to wear the character's headgear.

During the Quarantine Watch Party of Logan hosted by ComicBook.com, the franchise's co-writer and director revealed that his team never made a version of the outfit, as Jackman never wanted it.

"Everything about his character as I understand it, would keep him from donning a self-promoting 'uniform," the director said before adding, "I'm sure the next incarnation of the Wolverine will go there."

Despite the spot for the next "Wolverine" actor being vacant, most fans see Keanu Reeves as the "perfect" actor next to Jackman.

Recently, an artist named Pablo Ruiz shared with his 52,700 Instagram followers a fan art of the "John Wick" actor looking like Old Man Logan.

"I have long wanted to see Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, so I decided to do it. Many would not like the idea of someone replacing Hugh Jackman, but we will have to get used to it if we want to see Wolverine on the big screen again if he does not reprise the character," Ruiz captioned the post which received a lot of praises from Marvel fans.

"Wolverine" Not Jackman's Favorite?

He may have left the best impression with his character's claws, but Jackman recently disclosed his favorite roles, and Logan is not one of them.

During his recent virtual conversation with film historian Annette Insdorf, the 51-year-old actor opened up about his acting career and an upcoming role in the Broadway musical "Music Man."

When asked which roles gave him the best lessons, he answered "The Boy from Oz on stage and the film of Les Miserables" since both characters showed him the reason why he got into acting in the first place.

Meanwhile, despite his countless projects, he referred to himself as a "reluctant movie star."

"No one had more movie star mega-wattage, but if you look at the parts he played, they were just great character pieces," he explained. He also said that he "absolutely loved" Burt Lancaster due to his surprising and bold choices.

Jackman furthered that his characters' physicality is something he always takes seriously.

"Coming from the theater world, you understand that your physicality is as important as your voice. Often in the film there's such an emphasis on your eyes, your face, what's going on in your mind, sometimes the physicality can be just a little bland. With every character, I create something," Jackman went on.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles