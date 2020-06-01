Another Royal Exit? THIS Royal Member Can Leave Like Prince Harry!

Many royal fans are still trying to adjust to the shock of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step away from their senior royal titles earlier this year. However, another royal family may also be preparing for a messy departure from one of its members.

Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederick are Denmark's Princess and Crown Prince of Denmark.

When Queen Margrethe's reign comes to an end, Prince Frederick becomes the head of the Danish throne, and Princess Mary will automatically become the Queen of Denmark.

In a report by Woman's Day, they have learned that the couple is looking at the British Royal Family, particularly Prince William, despite rumors that his younger, controversial brother, Prince Joachim, is going to do a "Megxit" and also ditch his royal ties.

Insiders within Amalienborg Palace fears that the 50-year-old prince will cut his ties and distance himself from royal life and make a new life outside of Denmark.

Royal Feud

Like Prince Harry and Prince William, Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim are also having some difficulties with their relationship.

"The fact that Joachim and Marie spent the summer in France rather than with the family at their country castle is very telling," a source told Woman's Day.

Just like Prince Harry, Prince Joachim has reportedly struggled with being the "spare" in the family.

A tipster told Woman's Day, "Harry and Joachim are very similar men. They both grew up being the younger brothers of future kings, with a bit of a 'spare to the heir' complex."

A tipster told the magazine that the couple has been feeling unsettled with the royal life for years, and they reportedly feel like it's going nowhere.

"They're very much in Fred and Mary's shadow, which is a source of frustration for them."

Prince Joachim -- who is now the sixth in line to the throne behind his 51-year-old Crown Prince Frederik, and his four children to Princess Mary -- is married to 44-year-old Princess Marie.

The tipster further revealed that ever since Princess Mary came along, the Crown Prince has been able to do "no wrong things" in the eyes of the public.

Prince Joachim of Denmark welcomes Prince Harry to an event with military veterans in Copenhagen. pic.twitter.com/mxKxoDpfiw — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 26, 2017

Similarities to Prince Harry and Meghan

"It's also worth noting that while Frederik and William both married women who were prepared to do their duty to their countries as faultless future queens, Joachim and Harry weren't quite looking for the same thing and have courted a lot of controversy in their choice of wives."

The source further claims that the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex chose an American divorcee, and Prince Joachim's first wife, Alexandra, came from Hong Kong, "and it was over between them within ten years."

Speaking of Prince Joachim's first divorce, the source shared that Prince Frederik remembers how disappointed his parents were with his younger brother, "and is looking at how William and Catherine dealt with Harry's departure in case it happens in his own family."

Royal author Phil Dampier told New Idea, "Harry and Meghan's departure from the British royal family has probably speeded up any thoughts Joachim and Marie had about going their way."

"It won't surprise anyone if the palace announces his official exit, any day now."

