Poor Royals! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Face MASSIVE Debt Crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the verge of having a massive debt crisis after they decided to slash a huge amount of money from their funds once again.

Prince Harry and Meghan's expenses have been dragging down their finances ever since they relocated to Los Angeles. Since the health crisis has not been resolved yet, they are unable to work to become financially independent from the royal family.

However, as far as their safety and privacy are concerned, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex always choose to give their family-of-three the best security even though it could lead to them being broke.

This week, the royal couple reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) about drones flying as low as 20 feet over their L.A. mansion over the past weeks.

"They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can't just assume that," one of their friends said, per The Daily Beast. "Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them."

To ensure that their stay at Tyler Perry's mansion in Los Angeles will always be safe, they leveled up their security team by hiring an "exclusive A-list security firm" for a large sum of money.

Following the frightening drone incidents, The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry and Meghan hired a security team from the firm which is being used by a slew of A-listers artists and wealthy people like Madonna, Jeff Bezos and Tom Hanks.

Apart from the Hollywood stars, their security team has also been handpicked by the former chief of security for President Ronald Reagan.

The only issue left now is that the royal couple needs to cash out $8,600 every day to protect their family from unimaginable levels of intrusion.

"Harry and Meghan have full confidence in de Becker's firm and they come highly recommended," a source told The Star. "They are the biggest security firm in L.A. and by far the most respected. They aren't cheap, but if you want the best you have to pay for it."

The expense is way too high compared to the first published calculation. Initially, the royal couple was expected to pay each protection officer around $110,000 per year -- including the officer's flights, pension, and living expenses. Since they need two officers per member, they would average $660,000.

If the A-list security team's service would last for one whole year, Prince Harry and Meghan need to prepare $3.1 million to cover the costs.

For what it's worth, they have been previously warned by TV personality and LA resident Sharon Osbourne in the CBS show The Talk. According to her, their choice to set up their new home in Los Angeles will not bring them the privacy that they always wanted.

True enough, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being tailed by photographers anywhere they go, and now, even their 1-year-old son Archie is facing security issues.

