Royals No More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Suffers MAJOR Loss After Megxit

It has been two months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family. Since then, the couple has set up a permanent base in Meghan's native city in Los Angeles.

On their bombshell Instagram announcement that topped every other royal family news, the 35-year-old Duke and 28-year-old former actress made it clear that they want to lead a private and independent life while supporting Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already laid out their post-royal life plans, the couple has maintained a lowkey stay in their Hollywood neighborhood.

However, during the past few months that they have disassociated themselves with the royal family, the Sussexes has suffered a major loss that could affect their future plans.

Sussex Royal Online Presence

Since their move to California, it seems like the public is slowly losing interest with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their official Sussex Instagram account would prove so.

It turns out that the social media account @sussexroyal has lost over 200,000 followers in the past two months. It simply means that they are now left with 11.1 million followers, as others seem to have lost interest with the inactive Sussexes social media platform.

Before officially turning their back on the royal family on April 1, Harry and Meghan posted a farewell message to their followers expressing gratitude for their support.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on March 31.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world."

Moreover, instead of using their royal titles, the couple signed out on their Instagram account by using their nicknames "Harry and Meghan."

Since then, there has not been any activity on the Sussex's Instagram account, leading followers to hit the unfollow button.

Cambridges Levelled Up Instagram Game

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose a massive amount of followers, Prince William and Kate Middleton catapulted their social media followers to 11.8 million.

By the end of March, the @kensingtonroyal Instagram account only has 11.4 million followers. However, their following rose, especially after they utilized it amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

Since the lockdown, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue with their royal engagements through social media. They posted a short clip of their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2, clapping to show support for the National Health Service workers.

Kate and William also shared some clips with their surprise video call to the students and staff of Casterton Primary Academy.

The 38-year-old Duchess also shared some heartwarming photos of Prince Louis to mark his second birthday last April 23. The 27-year-old Prince William, meanwhile, showed his humorous side by gamely joining British Comedian Stephen Fry for a wholesome skit for BBC's "The Big Night In" charity special.

