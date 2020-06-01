Another Royal Tests Positive For Coronavirus!

After experiencing the coronavirus global pandemic for the past few months, everyone should all know by now that no person gets immunity from this novel virus. Anyone from all walks of life, status, gender, and race could be infected.

Even the most prominent world leader or aristocrat is not safe from COVID-19. In the most recent royal family news, another member of the royal family tested positive for coronavirus.

However, instead of getting sympathy and good health wishes, the Prince felt the need to apologize for contacting the deadly disease.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Prince Joachim of the Monarchy of Belgium tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement through his attorney, the 28-year-old Prince apologized for contracting the virus after attending a party amid Spain's lockdown restrictions.

"I would like to apologize for traveling and not having respected the quarantine measures," the statement read, as per People.

According to a BBC report, the Prince flew from Belgium to Spain on the 26th of May for an internship. But after two days, the Prince attended a party in a private house in the southern city of Córdoba.

"In these difficult times, I did not intend to offend or disrespect anyone in these very difficult times and deeply regret my actions and accept the consequences," the statement added.

It turns out that the Prince of Belgium is one of the 27 "high society" guests who were present in the said fiesta. Under Córdoba's protocols, any gatherings should observe social distancing rules with only 15 participants or less.

The Spanish police immediately conducted an investigation, and those who will be proven to have broken the lockdown rules could be subjected to a penalty of at least $11,000.

As of writing, all 27 individuals present at the party are now observing self-quarantine to avoid spreading the virus, in case others have contracted it. Meanwhile, Prince Joachim is said to have exhibited mild COVID-19 symptoms after attending the fiesta.

Who Is Prince Joachim?

The royal bachelor is the third child and youngest son of Lorenz, Archduke of Austria-Este and Princess Astrid of Belgium. His siblings include Prince Amadeo, Princess Maria Laura, Princess Luisa Maria, and Princess Laetitia Maria. Prince Joachim is King Philippe's nephew and the 10th in line to the Belgian throne.

He is often referred mistakenly as Tom Felton, the English actor who played Draco Malfoy in the famous "Harry Potter" series.

Prince Joachim is also considered one of the most eligible royal bachelors in the world. When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, Prince Joachim is the one who replaced him on the said title.

He is currently dating Spanish socialite Victoria Ortiz Marinez-Sagrera, a glamorous designer and law graduate. As per the Telegraph, Prince Joachim has lived with Victoria Ortiz in Spain for several years now. Another report states that the couple has been living in South Africa, where the Belgian Prince holds a position at a renewable energy company.

