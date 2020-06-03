Royal Exit Fail? Prince Harry Makes SHOCKING Admission About Megxit!

Two months after Megxit, Prince Harry clearly still has some regrets.

Prince Harry had to give up so many things before he was able to leave The Firm with his wife Meghan Markle and their 1-year-old son. As a royal prince, the struggles did not stop there since he still needs to deal with the aftermath of his decision even when the family-of-three is now residing in Los Angeles.

One of the sacrifices he had to make was to give up his position at the Royal Marines, and the Duke of Sussex reportedly admitted that he badly wants to keep his role despite quitting his position as a senior royal.

According to a former Invictus Games soldier, Prince Harry allegedly wants to keep his position as Royal Marines' ceremonial head.

Aside from being the Captain General Royal Marines, he also used to serve as the Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief -- Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

"We spoke about the Games, I was very respectful and did not ask him anything about his new life or anything," the ex-soldier said. "He simply said he misses his role with the Marines and would like one day to return to the appointment."

The former soldier claimed that he talked with the duke shortly after the lockdown began.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is yet to assign someone to replace him, but royal watchers believe that Princess Anne will be appointed to the Marines role.

Prince Harry Regretting Megxit?

Last month, a source of Vanity Fair revealed that as soon as he dropped all his titles and positions, Prince Harry also lost "structure to his life."

"This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn't have friends in L.A. like Meghan, and he doesn't have a job," the source went on.

Compared to his productive royal life before, the Duke of Sussex is making himself busy with conference calls during the lockdown period. He is also "keeping up regular communication" with his organizations and patronages.

In addition, The Daily Telegraph reported last April that Prince Harry told his friends he cannot believe how his life "has been turned upside down" after he lost the military connection and service titles he used to have.

"Harry has told friends he is really missing the army as well as his military appointments," a source told the media outlet. "He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces."

The source also recalled how happy Prince Harry was when he was serving the army, and he felt even better when he met the Duchess of Sussex. However, he never predicted that things would turn out the way they did after Megxit.

The comments came after another insider claimed that Prince Harry believes he would have been "better protected" from the turmoil he had faced in recent months if he was still part of the army.

He made his final appearance with the royal family at Westminster Abbey, and the royal watchers could feel that time that the duke's life would never be the same again.

