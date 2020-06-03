Pride Month! Lili Reinhart Makes SURPRISING Confession About Her Sexuality

Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual woman just in time for the celebration of Pride month.

Celebrating Sexuality During Pride Month

On Wednesday, the "Riverdale" star took it to social media to come out in the open and speak of her sexuality.

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman," Reinhart wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Her confession came with the news of her support for West Hollywood LGBTQ+ for #BlackLivesMatter protest that took place on the same day. She encouraged her fans to walk with her for the cause.

"I will be joining this protest today," Reinhart said. "Come join."

As the world celebrates Pride month this June, Reinhart's confession came in very timely. Her coming out was in line with her desire to take part in the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

After all, the members of the LGBTQ+ community like her continues to fight discrimination against them.

Sending A Powerful Message Of Support

In the wake of the violent death of George Floyd, Lili Reinhart has been very vocal about her stand against racial injustice. She posted a picture of a black square to her timeline as part of her participation in the #BlackOutTuesday protest.

In addition, she recently expressed her support to her "Riverdale" co-star Vanessa Morgan Kopec, who shared her disappointment with how black people are portrayed in various media platforms.

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in the media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," Morgan wrote on social media. "Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I'm not being quiet anymore."

Lili replied to the post with, "We love you, V. And support you 10000%."

Reinhart has been using her platform to spread awareness of the fight against racism. On her social media pages, the actress shared links of the resources that help build funding for the cause.

"I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country," Reinhart wrote in a tweet. "We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about 'leaders' in elementary school. Our 'leaders' have failed us today."

In the light of George Floyd's death, Reinhart stands with everyone to fight against systemic racism. The Black Lives Matter movement hopes that the demands for accountability and change be pushed forward for a better community for everyone.

The End Of A Love Affair

Lili Reinhart opening up about her sexuality comes weeks after she and "Riverdale" co-star Cole Sprouse announced their split. The two dated for three years.

Neither of them addressed their breakup publicly. Those close to the two believe that their current relationship status won't last long. They hope that Reinhart and Sprouse would be back in each other's arms as soon as they resume shooting their series.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when 'Riverdale' was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," an insider source said.

"When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart."

Another source added that the ex-couple would reconcile as soon as their filming resumes.

"Both aren't interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves."

