Leonardo DiCaprio is not only known for his Oscar-winning performances, but also for his unwavering dedication to the planet in the glitzy world of Hollywood, where fame can fade as quickly as it flares. DiCaprio's roles on screen have often been like the fights he's had off screen to protect the environment.

For example, in "Titanic," he played a doomed ship captain, and in "The Revenant," he played a man lost in the frozen wilderness. As of late 2025, the actor's foundation has been working for over 25 years to make the world a better place. His journey, as for People 4 Ocean, is a unique mix of fame and responsibility, where big hits at the box office help make the world a better place.

How Did DiCaprio Become an Activist

It didn't happen overnight that DiCaprio became aware of the environment. He was born in Los Angeles in 1974 and grew up in the city's smog and sprawl, which made him interested in nature from a young age. He wanted to be a marine biologist when he was a kid, and that dream stayed with him even when acting made him famous.

At the age of 23, he became famous all over the world for his role in the 1997 movie "Titanic," which was directed by fellow environmentalist James Cameron. But in the midst of the craziness of being a teen idol, DiCaprio wanted more. A meeting in the White House in 1998 with then-Vice President Al Gore about global warming sparked his activism.

In the same year, after "Titanic" made $2 billion at the box office, he started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) when he was only 24 years old. The nonprofit's goals were to fight climate change, protect wildlife, and keep ecosystems healthy. These issues would soon show up in his movies.

In the middle of the 2000s, DiCaprio used his fame to make movies that spread environmental messages. He narrated, produced, and co-wrote "The 11th Hour," a documentary that came out in 2007 and featured more than 50 experts, including physicist Stephen Hawking and oceanographer Sylvia Earle, who warned of the impending collapse of the environment. The movie came out at a time when more and more people were becoming aware of climate threats. It made people think about how humans interact with the planet. It didn't do very well at the box office, but it made DiCaprio's role as a link between education and entertainment stronger.

About this time, CCA Coalition noted that he started to choose roles that showed these worries: "Blood Diamond" from 2006 showed the environmental and human costs of conflict minerals in Africa, and "The Departed" got him an Oscar nomination and made his platform even stronger.

Global Work

In the 2010s, DiCaprio's work as an activist and actor became even more connected. He was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate Change in 2014 and spoke to world leaders at summits like COP26 in Glasgow. His 2016 documentary "Before the Flood," made with National Geographic, became one of the most popular ever, getting 60 million views in its first three months.

DiCaprio traveled the world, from the melting Arctic ice to the rainforests of Indonesia, and interviewed people like Barack Obama and Pope Francis. He mixed celebrity access with urgent storytelling. That same year, he won his first Best Actor Oscar for his tough role in "The Revenant," which was filmed in harsh natural conditions to show how to survive in nature's fury. In his speech of thanks, he switched to talking about climate change: "It's happening right now," as quoted by the United Nations. It is the most serious threat to all of us.

The Netflix satire "Don't Look Up," directed by Adam McKay and released in 2021, was DiCaprio's most influential work. It used a comet that destroyed planets as a metaphor for climate denial. DiCaprio played an astronomer who was desperately trying to warn the world, which was a way for him to express his real-life anger at politicians who don't do anything.

During the pandemic, the movie, which starred Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, became a cultural touchstone that sparked debates about media, science, and environmental apathy. LDF had already given more than $100 million to more than 200 projects in 50 countries by that time. These projects, according to Climate Debate History ranged from protecting marine life to protecting the land rights of indigenous people.

In 2021, climate change was all the craze as the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up made its mark in pop culture.



This Leonardo DiCaprio starring movie satirizes the response to climate change by using an earth-destroying comet as an allegory for climate change.

DiCaprio Faces Criticism

But there have been some problems along the way for DiCaprio. Some people say that his private jet travel and yachting habits are hypocritical, even though he talks about electric cars and living in a way that is good for the environment.

In 2025, reports of his investments in Israeli businesses, including a luxury hotel, drew criticism because of ongoing geopolitical tensions that went against his image as a humanitarian. DiCaprio, as per Wikipedia, has responded to these kinds of criticisms by focusing on changing the system instead of trying to be perfect himself. These criticisms show how hard it is to be a celebrity activist.

DiCaprio is still bringing his worlds together at 51. His production company, Appian Way, supports projects that are good for the environment, like the upcoming live-action "Captain Planet" series on Netflix, which he is in charge of.

In 2019, LDF changed its name to Earth Alliance and began working with other groups to fight climate change and biodiversity loss. Recent X posts talk about his time at rallies and working with activists like Greta Thunberg and Jane Goodall.

DiCaprio's story shows how fame can make a difference. What started as a search for meaning after "Titanic" has turned into a legacy that goes beyond the screen and inspires millions to take action on climate change. "We are the last generation that can make a difference," he said once. By combining art with activism, DiCaprio makes sure that his best role might be saving the world.