Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, best known for his role as Martin Qwerly on "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide," has returned to the streets after a brief hospitalization, according to friends and sources familiar with his situation.

The 36-year-old actor, now experiencing homelessness, was placed on a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold last week after Jacob "Jake" Harris, an L.A.-based influencer assisting Chase, contacted a crisis center

TMZ reported that "Mighty Ducks" alum Shaun Weiss, a longtime friend of Chase, said that following his release, Chase was again found outside.

A crisis team evaluated him and determined he remained a danger to himself.

Weiss said he was informed that Chase was "smoking meth during the evaluation with no shoes or jacket in the freezing cold," though the team ultimately did not take him in.

"They were supposed to hold him and then transport him to a detox facility that we had arranged. Instead, they let him out without contacting any of us," Weiss told TMZ.

Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase’s father reveals he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.



Tyler is now being treated at a hospital and receiving the necessary help. pic.twitter.com/cI1FT5xkvY — The Page Z (@ThePageZ_) December 27, 2025

Friends and Former Co-Stars Step In

Harris tracked down Chase in Riverside late at night and contacted the crisis team again, while Weiss appealed to both Screen Actors Guild leaders and Riverside County officials for help. Weiss emphasized that donations from fans, though well-intentioned, don't aid in recovery.

Daniel Curtis Lee, Chase's former co-star, recently stepped in to provide temporary shelter by checking him into a hotel, according to The Post.

Social media videos capturing Chase sleeping rough sparked widespread concern and support from fans and colleagues alike.

Continuing Struggles

Police previously told the The Sun that Chase had been "cordial and cooperative" but had consistently declined offers for shelter, substance abuse treatment, or mental health services.

Harris, working under the guidance of Chase's father, said he was able to secure emergency care last week. "I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis center that would come out and do a same-day evaluation," Harris told the The Daily Mail on Christmas Day.

"They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment. He's in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help."

Weiss added that Chase requires more intensive care than standard detox facilities can provide.

"The public outpouring of support came at a very crucial time. He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilize," he said, through his rep.

"From the bottom of my heart, we are truly grateful for the tips and additional aid everyone has offered, but now is a time to respect Tylor's privacy. He has all the resources necessary and we should pray that he's able to recover."